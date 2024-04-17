Concept artist creates Fortnite Lightsaber Pickaxes, community wants it in-game

While Fortnite and Star Wars have crossed paths many times, Fortnite Lightsaber Pickaxes have been an aspect many players have been voicing their desires for since their first collaboration. The Lightsabers are periodically added into the game as Mythic weapons for any Star Wars-related events, but the community wants to wield these iconic weapons as pickaxes to truly use the Force.

With another Fortnite x Star Wars collaboration on the way, as confirmed by a new trailer, X user @CycloFNBR has created an interesting concept that showcases a concept for Fortnite Lightsaber Pickaxes being a part of the upcoming collaboration's Item Shop offerings. The concept reignited the desires of many players who want to see Jedi and Sith weapons in Fortnite as pickaxes.

Comments from the community

@T_King101 expressed a cost-effective solution, highlighting how Epic Games should make one Lightsaber Pickaxe and make it customizable instead of all the Lightsabers being turned into separate Fortnite Lightsaber Pickaxes. @PoptartinatorYT highlighted how while the concept is good, 500 V-Bucks is too cheap, and 800-1000 V-Bucks would be a more reasonable price for the pickaxes.

@Etanibrut, on the other hand, expressed their desire to buy the Fortnite Lightsaber Pickaxes but are concerned about how Epic Games would handle Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker's Lightsabers since the only difference between those two sabers is the handle.

Expressing their skepticism about the concept becoming a reality, @PhysicsSwitch commented,

"You're thinking of 2022 Epic Games. We're dealing with 2024 Epic Games now. They'll be 1500 each, and you will have to buy them all separately."

Will Epic Games introduce Fortnite Lightsaber Pickaxes in the upcoming collaboration?

As May 4th, widely recognized worldwide as Star Wars Day, approaches, Epic Games is gearing up for yet another ambitious crossover with the Star Wars Universe. While the LEGO account's reaction to the announcement of the collaboration hinted at an upcoming Chewbacca skin, Epic Games or Disney have not hinted at Lightsaber Pickaxes coming with the upcoming update.

Despite there being no hints, the community's reaction to the Item Shop concept shared by @CycloFNBR proves how much players yearn to own and equip the flagship Star Wars weapon as their pickaxe in-game. However, only time will tell if Epic Games will heed the community's calls with the upcoming collaboration.

