"You will ride eternal, shiny, and chrome": LEGO Fortnite player makes Doof Wagon from Mad Max

LEGO Fortnite has proved itself to be a vast and challenging playground for players to either survive in or let their creativity run wild, allowing them to create not just breathtaking original structures but also iconic vehicles and buildings from popular franchises. Such is the case with a recent Reddit clip shared by u/whiskey_epsilon, where the player showcased their recreation of the Doof Wagon from the popular movie 'Mad Max: Fury Road'.

In the Reddit clip, the player showcased their version of the Doof Wagon, which essentially utilizes a flatbed truck, one of the new vehicles in the new LEGO Fortnite v29.10 Mechanical Mayhem update, as a base. The player has managed to pile speakers and other objects onto the truck's flatbed to create the larger-than-life visual that the Doof Wagon has become known for.

To add a hint of detailing, u/whiskey_epsilon also had their friend positioned on the top of the truck, performing the Rock Out emote to emulate imagery from the movie, leading to yet another reference in the caption with u/whiskey_epsilon stating:

"You will ride eternal, shiny, and chrome!"

Comments from the community

As the Reddit clip made its rounds within the LEGO Fortnite community, players could not help but get in on the references to the iconic action movie. Reddit users like u/ogr3b4ttl3 and u/TartHot6215 exclaimed accompanying dialogue to the Doof Wagon, with other Reddit users like u/twylaken getting in on the joke.

However, it wasn't all jokes as Reddit users like u/JRokx and u/yaya5000o expressed their appreciation for the craftsmanship displayed by u/whiskey_epsilon in creating the Doof Wagon in LEGO Fortnite. Additionally, Reddit user u/JustSand even asked the player to make a tutorial explaining how they were able to achieve this structure in-game.

How to get drivable vehicles in LEGO Fortnite?

With the release of the v29.10 update, Epic Games introduced vehicles into the LEGO game mode, allowing players to acquire vehicles in their LEGO worlds for various purposes. At the time of writing, there are a total of three vehicles that players can get their hands on in the LEGO game mode: The Speeder, The Offroader, and the Hauler.

All three vehicles serve different purposes, with the Speeder being great for mobility, the Offroader being able to carry various passengers, and the Hauler allowing players to carry a ton of materials.

These vehicles can be acquired by unlocking their build recipes in-game, and once players have unlocked the recipe, they can head to the Builds menu in the LEGO Fortnite UI to build the vehicles for themselves.

