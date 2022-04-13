10 best Free Fire characters for Clash Squad Mode in 2022

Players may compete in Free Fire's two distinct ranked game modes, Clash Squad and Battle Royale. Unlike its counterpart, the former is a 4v4 mode restricted to a particular section of the map. Additionally, gamers receive credits that they must use to acquire firearms and other utilities, which adds an entirely new dimension to the game.

Due to the clear distinctions in the two game modes, the choice of characters becomes crucial in each of them, as not all of the abilities are equally impactful in both modes. Without the right ability and its combination, winning matches becomes a difficult task

Note: Free Fire is banned in India and gamers should refrain from playing the game.

Best Free Fire characters in Free Fire for Clash Squad mode

1) K

K (Image via Garena)

K's Master of All increases the maximum EP by 50 and has two distinct modes that gamers can switch between every three seconds. The first Jiu-jitsu mode provides a 500% boost in EP conversion rate for allies within a 6-meter radius, while the second Psychology mode refills 3 EP every 2.2 seconds, up to 150.

At the start of each round, players can purchase mushrooms and benefit from a higher conversion rate in the Jiu-jitsu mode. This effectively serves as additional HP when users sustain damage.

2) Alok

Alok (Image via Garena)

In Free Fire, Drop the Beat produces a 5-meter aura that boosts the movement speed by 10% and heals for 5 HP/s for a duration of 5 seconds. However, these effects do not stack with others of similar types, and it has a 45-second cooldown.

Alok provides a way for players to heal themselves during matches without the use of medkits. Additionally, only a limited number of healing supplies are accessible at the start of each round of this mode, making this ability rather useful.

3) Dimitri

Dimitri (Image via Garena)

Dimitri's active ability, Healing Heartbeat, produces an immovable healing zone spanning 3.5 meters in diameter. Users within it will recover three HP per second and have the option of self-recovery, if knocked within its radius. At the first level, players can use it for ten seconds, and it has an 85-second cooldown.

It works much like Alok's ability, but heals slower in comparison. However, this disadvantage is offset by the ability of self-recovery.

4) Skyler

Skyler (Image via Garena)

Skyler unleashes a sonic wave forward, damaging five Gloo Walls within a 50-meter range. At the same time, each Gloo Wall deployed will result in increased HP recovery starting from four points. This ability has a cooldown of 60 seconds.

Players can utilize Skyler to easily dismantle their opponents' cover behind Gloo Walls, leaving them vulnerable. Additionally, the healing is an excellent additional benefit.

5) A124

A124 (Image via Garena)

A124 produces an 8-meter electromagnetic wave that disables opponents' skill activation and disrupts their interaction countdown. It lasts 20 seconds, and the cooldown of this ability is 100 seconds.

After the Free Fire OB33 update, A124 is more powerful than ever, capable of wreaking havoc on players in small areas and is extremely handy in Clash Squad mode.

6) Xayne

Xayne (Image via Garena)

Xayne's Xtreme Encounter momentarily grants users 80 extra HP, but this diminishes over time. In the meantime, they will benefit from an 80% boost in damage against Gloo Walls and shields. This ability lasts just 15 seconds and has a cooldown of 150 seconds at the first level.

It is an excellent choice in Clash Squad mode since temporary HP and more damage right before rushing at the enemy is a major advantage.

7) Steffie

Steffie (Image via Garena)

Steffie creates a 4-meter wide zone that blocks all throwables. Allies in this zone also receive additional benefits, including a 10% restoration in armor durability per second and a 10% reduction in enemy ammunition damage. These effects persist for ten seconds, following which users must wait for 115 seconds before using it again.

After the rework in the Free Fire OB33 update, Steffie has become an ideal pick as a support character.

8) Wukong

Wukong (Image via Garena)

Wukong allows players to transform into a bush at a cost of 20% reduced movement speed. This transformation lasts for 10 seconds and will end if they try to attack an enemy. It has quite a lengthy cooldown of 300 seconds, which does reset if they manage to knock out an enemy.

Users can execute hilarious shotgun plays by getting close to their opponents disguised as a bush and then killing them.

9) Jota

Jota (Image via Garena)

Jota's Sustained Raids ability helps gamers recover HP when hitting enemies with guns. On top of this, knocking down enemies will help them get back 10% of their HP.

Since many fights in the Clash Squad mode are taken at close range, Jota becomes a great choice as his ability allows them to maintain decent HP levels during intense gunfights.

10) Kla

Kla (Image via Garena)

Kla's ability increases fist damage by 100% at the first level and 400% at the highest level. Players can definitely use this character in conjunction with other active abilities to gain an advantage in the Free Fire Clash Squad mode.

This is hugely beneficial in the first round since users can avoid making a purchase and instead rely on this ability. They can sneak up on their opponents and knock them out with a fist.

Note: The list of the best Free Fire characters for Clash Squad mode is based on the writers' preference. Moreover, most of the abilities stated in the article are at the lowest level.

Edited by Atul S

