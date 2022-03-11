5 best Garena Free Fire guns for Clash Squad Season 11

A significant number of game modes are available in Free Fire, with Clash Squad being one of the most loved ones. In essence, it comprises of two teams of four players competing against each other in a total of seven rounds, with those winning four rounds declared as the winner.

This specific game mode also has its ranked seasons, making it even more competitive. Many players desire to climb through the tiers, and numerous factors can help them in that process, with the choice of weapons being one of the most important ones.

Note: Although the Clash Squad Stores are separate in Free Fire (based on the map), the weapons listed below are the best choices that users can try out.

Top 5 weapons for Free Fire Clash Squad Season 11

5) G18 (Pistol)

DAMAGE: 45

RATE OF FIRE: 64

RANGE: 36

RELOAD SPEED: 48

MAGAZINE: 15

ACCURACY: 57

MOVEMENT SPEED: 76

ARMOR PENETRATION: 0

G18 is suggested for usage in the first round, which is the pistol round, because of its higher fire rate when compared to its other counterparts, eventually making it a more viable choice in the situation. Furthermore, the damage of this firearm in Free Fire is pretty decent, helping users take down enemies better.

If users can hit headshots well, they can also go ahead with the M500

4) Woodpecker (DMR)

DAMAGE: 85

RATE OF FIRE: 38

RANGE: 63

RELOAD SPEED: 48

MAGAZINE: 12

ACCURACY: 69

MOVEMENT SPEED: 74

ARMOR PENETRATION: 77

When it comes to Marksman Rifles, Woodpecker has proven to be one of the most popular options among gamers. Although long-range encounters do not take place much in Clash Squad, users can definitely pick this one up and provide cover to their teammates as they rush.

The stats are pretty balanced, and gamers can easily knock down foes upon connecting 3-4 shots.

3) M1014 (Shotgun)

DAMAGE: 94

RATE OF FIRE: 39

RANGE: 10

RELOAD SPEED: 20

MAGAZINE: 6

ACCURACY: 10

MOVEMENT SPEED: 60

ARMOR PENETRATION: 0

Shotguns are utilized by many gamers in the Clash Squad mode as plenty of short-distance fights occur. M1014 has established itself as one of the best picks due to its versatility and the severe damage that it can inflict on opponents.

Nonetheless, players must be accurate, and missing shots could land them in trouble.

2) AK (AR)

DAMAGE: 61

RATE OF FIRE: 56

RANGE: 72

RELOAD SPEED: 41

MAGAZINE: 30

ACCURACY: 41

MOVEMENT SPEED: 62

ARMOR PENETRATION: 0

AK is probably the best Assault Rifle prevalent in Free Fire, and it is capable of dealing hefty damage. However, this gun isn’t that easy to control, and users should practice using it. Gamers in Clash Squad will surely benefit upon utilizing AK.

There are a few other excellent weapons in the category also available, like the FAMAS and M4A1.

1) MP40 (SMG)

DAMAGE:48

RATE OF FIRE: 83

RANGE: 24

RELOAD SPEED: 48

MAGAZINE: 20

ACCURACY: 17

MOVEMENT SPEED: 77

ARMOR PENETRATION: 0

MP40 is intensively used by the Free Fire community in this particular game mode, with the incredible fire rate of the weapon enabling users to knock out enemies within seconds. However, the magazine's capacity is a downside and could be a problem while engaging multiple foes simultaneously.

Users can pair it alongside an AR while playing Clash Squad matches in the game.

