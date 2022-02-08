Top 5 Free Fire guns with highest damage in February 2022

Like other games of its genre, Free Fire also offers players a wide array of weapons. They are divided into numerous categories such as ARs (Assault Rifles), SMGs (Sub-Machine Guns), Pistols, etc.

Although there are several aspects to the gun's performance, like rate of fire and range, there is a general notion among players that using guns with more significant damage enables them to decimate the opponents quickly. The following is a list of guns in Free Fire that boasts the highest damage.

Note: The following is a list of the weapons with the greatest damage stats, according to the official website. Moreover, the game features several other firearms that have 90 damage.

Guns that make the most damage in Free Fire

5) AWM

AWM (Image via Garena)

Damage: 90

The classic sniper rifle, beloved in the game's community, deals excellent damage. It is excellent for long-range encounters, and users can easily take down enemies if they manage to connect their shots. The weapon comes pre-attached with an 8x scope, but there are numerous other attachments that individuals can equip to it.

4) M1873

M1873 (Image via Garena)

Damage: 93

The M1873 is a sidearm in Free Fire that dispenses shotgun ammo and functions like a shotgun. When used at close range, the gun delivers a powerful punch, allowing users to take down their opponents in no time. Users cannot utilize any attachment to improve their performance, which gamers may consider its drawback. Moreover, it has a minimal range compared to the guns in this category.

3) M1014

M1014 (Image via Garena)

Damage: 94

Shotguns can deal incredible damage in-game, and M1014 can be effectively used for short-range combat. It might not have the highest damage among its weapon class, but it is quite lethal, and players can spray it to decimate the opponents. It has a decent magazine capacity and users can equip a stock to make it more stable.

2) SPAS12

SPAS12 (Image via Garena)

Damage: 97

Many players consider SPAS12 arguably the best shotgun available in Free Fire. It is pretty well balanced while also having incredible damage. Gamers can pair it alongside an AR or DMR while playing Battle Royale. However, this gun also has its downside, and users cannot spray with it as it is a single fire weapon.

1) M1887

M1887 (Image via Garena)

Damage: 100

With the highest damage stat in the game, the M1887 stands as one of the most effective shotguns. It can be used to take down foes nearby easily. Nonetheless, there is a downside, i.e., the low magazine capacity. Users will have to be careful as missing their shots might land them in trouble.

