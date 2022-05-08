10 best Free Fire emotes to use in BR mode

Garena Free Fire boasts an overwhelmingly massive fanbase, well-known for its Battle Royale (BR) mode. Clocking over one billion downloads on the Google Play Store, Garena's survival shooter also has other modes, including Clash Squad, custom rooms, and Lone Wolf, that allow users to enjoy the battlefield experience of their choice.

However, the BR mode, especially the ranked variant, is comparatively preferred as it lets users employ their strategies and make a move based on a specific situation.

Apart from the strategy-based RPG-like battlefield experience, the Battle Royale mode also grants ample time to gamers to survive through multiple zones while traveling within the map.

Top ten emotes to use in Garena Free Fire's Battle Royale mode

Besides strategy-based gameplay, BR mode also allows users to witness several funny moments. Moreover, players can create gameplay montages using items like emotes.

1) Bhangra

Price - 399 diamonds

Bhangra emote allows users to celebrate in a BR match after claiming a kill or victory. The celebratory emote is inspired by the famous Punjabi folk dance "Bhangra" and borrows its basic steps that players can execute at any time on the battlefield.

2) One-finger Pushup

Price: 399 diamonds

Humans cannot do pushups using their index fingers as it is almost impossible. However, in Free Fire, characters can perform the same action using the One-finger Pushup emote. Thus, it seems unique when used during a match, so players can go for the emote to show their strength.

3) LOL

Price - 399 diamonds

Players can boast some emotes in a match to show off some stylish moves, but they are not always perfect for teasing opponents on the battlefield. Thus, an emote like LOL is an excellent option to mock the foes or allies with its animation that showcases the in-game character laughing uncontrollably.

4) Death Glare

Price - 399 diamonds

There is no scarcity of stylish emotes in Free Fire, and Death Glare is one of the best ones available. Players can use the Death Glare emote to throw tantrums during a BR match as its animation involves the execution of a clean backflip and flexing the same afterward using the shirt collar.

5) Moonflip

Price - 399 diamonds

Moonflip emote quite similar to Death glare as both feature the perfect execution of somersault. Thus, Moonflip is another impressive emote that one can flex during a Battle Royale match. Players can hit the emote button to witness the in-game character performing a diagonal somersault that seems boast-worthy.

6) Top Scorer

Price: 399 diamonds

Football fans can go for the Top Scorer emote, an excellent alternative to showcase some exceptional dribbling skills before kicking the ball away. Thus, players can go for Top Scorer to flex some moves after getting kills in a Battle Royale game.

7) Victor

Price: 399 diamonds

Cristiano Ronaldo is among the most successful footballers of all time, and he also has a Free Fire connection. In December 2020, Garena unveiled CR7's collaboration with the game that marked the entry of Chrono alongside various other collectibles.

Victor emote one of the Cristiano Ronaldo-themed items that players can purchase from the in-game store. It recreates the victory/goal celebration of the famous footballer that one can employ after scoring kills or getting Booyah in a Free Fire BR match.

8) Sii

Price: 399 diamonds

Like Victor, Sii emote also a CR7 edition Free Fire item that has become famous among fans. The emote also capture Ronaldo's other trademark celebration, which is another appropriate option to celebrate a kill or victory in a match.

9) Kongfu

Price: 399 diamonds

Fans all over the globe have always been fascinated by martial art moves that resemble that of Bruce Lee. Thus, many games include emotes or animations of in-game characters executing some impressive combat moves.

Free Fire and Free Fire MAX are also no different in including collectibles related to martial arts, and Kongfu emote one of them. The emote features some exceptional Bruce Lee-like nunchuck moves that players can execute in a match.

10) Threaten

Price: 399 diamonds

The final entry on the list of best Free Fire emotes in BR mode is Threaten, which features a throat-slash gesture. The emote becomes a perfect alternative when gamers are trying to mock their enemies or have already executed them.

Note: This list is not in a particular order and reflects the writer's opinion.

