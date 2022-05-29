10 best Garena Free Fire redeem code rewards for MAX version in 2022

As time has passed, a wide variety of new opportunities for players of Free Fire and the MAX edition to earn free rewards have become available. Despite this, redeem codes have remained one of the most popular choices since they are easy to use and require minimal work on the user’s part.

Over the years, many one-of-a-kind codes have been dispersed across the many servers of the battle royale game. Through them, players have had the opportunity to claim numerous exclusive items.

The following is a list of the most valuable prizes available this year.

Note: Since Free Fire is banned in India, users from the country must avoid playing the game on their devices. However, they can play the MAX version as it isn't suspended.

List of the 10 best Free Fire redeem code rewards released by Garena in 2022 (MAX version)

10) FFCPNZ34BZJW

This is the Red Baseball Cap (Image via Garena)

Rewards: Red Baseball Cap

Server: Singapore

As the name indicates, the item provided by the redeem code represents a red baseball cap. It was released in February and only worked for gamers belonging to the Singapore server of the game.

9) FFCP9MH2QSJK

4x Xtreme Adventure Weapon Loot Crates (Image via Garena)

Rewards: 4x Xtreme Adventure Weapon Loot Crates

Server: Singapore

Weapon Loot Crates generally cost diamonds in the in-game store, and the FFCP9MH2QSJK code offered users 4x Xtreme Adventure Weapon Loot Crates. Individuals were eligible to receive skins for AWM, P90, Vector, and more upon opening.

8) UHEVKNBJCRFP

Treatment Sniper has only a few gun skins (Image via Garena)

Rewards: 3x Infiltrated Red Treatment Sniper Weapon Loot Crates

Server: Europe

3x Infiltrated Red Treatment Sniper Weapon Loot Crate was provided via this redeem code for players on the Europe server. This particular weapon has only a few skins, and this crate rewards one of the available options.

7) SFS29ERU9TDS

Musical Monkey backpack (Image via Garena)

Rewards: Musical Monkey

Server: Singapore

The backpack’s name gives away the fact that it is designed in the appearance of a monkey. Users were able to claim it as part of a code released for the Singapore server at the start of the year.

6) FF119MB3PFA5

These are the Atlantic Warrior (Shoes) (Image via Garena)

Rewards: Atlantic Warrior (Shoes) and Wasteland Roamer (Head)

Server: Indonesia

FF119MB3PFA5 was released in January of this year, and users from Free Fire’s Indonesian server could take advantage of it. Both of the costume components included in the code are pretty attractive.

5) BTSQVQC45GEB

Dashing Illusion Pin was given during the BTS collaboration (Image via Garena)

Rewards: Dashing Illusion Pin

Server: Singapore

BTS collaboration was one of the biggest things in Free Fire and its MAX edition this year. Dashing Illusion Pin was given out during the duration of the events and the aforementioned redeem code rewarded players with it.

4) MCPTTZXZZC5R

TH Championship T-Shirt (Image via Garena)

Rewards: TH Championship T-Shirt

Server: Singapore

Users who redeemed this Free Fire redeem code were eligible to get a unique themed shirt, which is rare. It was made available in April, and players can easily create their costume combinations using this specific outfit component.

3) MCPTFNXZF4TA

This is the Golden Sledge surfboard (Image via Garena)

Rewards: Golden Sledge (surfboard skin)

Server: Singapore

This code was released for the Singapore server in April, similar to the previous one. The overall aesthetic of this surfboard skin is pretty good, and it is one of the best ones available in the game.

2) FFPL72XC2SWE

Rewards that were released for the Indian users (Image via Garena)

Rewards: 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers and Spirit Fox: Battle Fox (pet skin)

Server: India

Garena released this code to Indian users after the live-watching milestone for the Free Fire Pro League 2021 Winter concluded. The finals took place back in January.

1) J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

Thunder Electrified Bundle is the best reward given out (Image via Garena)

Rewards: Thunder Electrified Bundle

Server: Europe

Developers gave out this code for the Europe region after the Instagram handle crossed the mark of 500 thousand subscribers back in March. Only the first ten users were able to claim the exclusive costume.

Disclaimer: The list provided above represents the writer’s opinion. Additionally, as Garena has released these Free Fire codes in the past, they may or may not function currently due to expiry.

