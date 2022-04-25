10 best offline shooting games like Garena Free Fire (2022)

Released in 2017, Free Fire is among the games that revolutionized mobile gaming. Garena's popular BR shooter and PUBG Mobile have also put the mobile esports scene on the map globally. The former already sits in a special club of games with over one billion installs in the Play Store.

The low-end specifications and resource requirements are why Free Fire has become so successful. The online shooter has various features like characters, pets, weapon skins, loadout supplies, and many more that make Free Fire and its MAX variant quite engaging in terms of in-game action.

Garena Free Fire: Top ten offline alternatives (2022)

Garena's offering provides only online gaming action, where users can fight against others. However, there is no offline mode as it doesn't fit with Free Fire's features.

If players desire to get an action shooter game for smartphones that is offline, they can look at the following games available:

1) BattleOps | Offline Game

With an average rating of 4.3 on the Google Play Store, BattleOps is a decent offline shooter. The game offers multiple modes, including zombie-themed alternatives, story or campaign-based options, and the offline PvP variant.

BattleOps | Offline Game provides gamers with customizable in-game options, engaging story progress, several offline missions, etc. Additionally, its graphics produce satisfactory results.

2) Cover Fire: Offline Shooting

Cover Fire is another impressive addition to this list that provides offline gameplay. The game features various combat missions that require players to finish off different AI-based enemies using multiple weapons.

As these missions progress, the difficulty level upscales, and they encounter boss enemies at certain levels. The title also allows users to unlock different characters and upgrade weapons along the way of progressing the missions.

Cover Fire is impressive in graphics and gun mechanics, as gamers can witness its realistic gameplay. In terms of reception, it has an average rating of 4.7 on the Google Play Store as of April 25.

3) Critical Strike: Offline Game

The third entry on the list of best offline shooters like Garena Free Fire, Critical Strike is another impressive title with an average rating of 4.5 on the Play Store. Apart from the offline mode, Critical Strike also allows users to play online.

There are various game modes like Team Deathmatch, Easy for all, Defuse the bomb, etc. Additionally, players can play matches in a private room with friends or customize a map and rules as per their preference.

They can access as many as 20 weapons across several maps that require specific tactical strategies. Critical Strike is also ideal for many smartphones, especially lower-end devices.

4) PVP Shooting Battle 2020 Online and Offline game

PVP Shooting Battle's average rating on the Google Play Store is 3.8, quite decent. It offers online multiplayer battlefield action akin to famous games like Free Fire and PUBG Mobile, with low-level graphics quality.

Alongside the 3D graphics, PVP Shooting Battle allows players to experience more than 20 offline missions where they can register progress and master different weapons.

5) Bullet Strike: Offline Shooting

Bullet Strike is meant for fans of FPS as users get efficient graphic optimization for the majority of low-end smartphones. The availability of more than 20 guns alongside multiple maps and modes makes it also quite likable.

The online multiplayer arenas make the title quite engaging. However, if gamers are out of data, they can fight the bots in the offline mode of Bullet Strike: Offline Shooting.

6) N.O.V.A. Legacy

Gameloft is known for making impressive games for smartphones that include racing games from the Asphalt series and shooter games like the Modern Combat series. N.O.V.A. Legacy is yet another fantastic video game by the publisher, one of the best offline shooting games.

Although it doesn't have a tone like Garena Free Fire, gamers can encounter a more modern experience. They can feature in 4v4 Team Deathmatches and other online modes while also focusing on completing the offline campaign/story mode.

7) Sniper 3D: Gun Shooting Games

Sniper rifles have a notable fanbase among the players of Free Fire MAX, BGMI, and more. Thus, if they want an exclusive sniping experience, they can install Sniper 3D: Shooting Games.

This title provides users with several scenarios where they have to execute targets using sniper rifles while also considering other consequences in terms of collateral damage.

Thus, it is a fun and engaging offline shooting game, especially if gamers are interested in operating sniper rifles.

8) FPS Gun Shooting Games Offline

Another decent story-based offline shooter on this list, FPS Gun Shooting boasts an average rating of 4 on the Play Store due to the variety of missions it offers. Gamers get access to various assassination missions that require different skill-set and weaponry.

They can also compete against bots in different quests of FPS Gun Shooting Games Offline.

9) Pixelfield - Battle Royale FPS

If players are into games with Minecraft-like blocky graphics, Pixelfield - Battle Royale FPS is the go-to option. This unique title features online battles, much like Free Fire, but gamers who want offline action will not be disappointed.

In Pixelfield - Battle Royale FPS, users can compete against zombies and bots in the offline mode. The game also provides the luxury of choosing between over 100 Legendary and regular guns across 15 maps.

10) Bullet Force

Bullet Force is the last entry on the list of the best offline shooting games like Garena Free Fire. Like many other alternatives on this list, the free-to-play mobile game provides both online and offline settings with plenty of weapon customizations and maps.

Bullet Force seems quite inspired by the COD Mobile, so users can find various similarities in the core game modes and weaponry. However, the offline FPS feature allows them to compete against bots in the campaign mode.

Note: The list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's individual opinion. Free Fire is currently banned in India as of February 2022, so gamers should download the MAX variant.

Edited by Ravi Iyer