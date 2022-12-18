100 best Free Fire names to use

Players love to customize their in-game appearance in Garena Free Fire and Free Fire MAX. Both shooters offer a catalog of skins and accessories that one can use to achieve a unique look. Many gamers even opt for further personalization by frequently changing their nicknames.

Fans often pick trendy usernames inspired by their favorite creators to stand out in the game. Name generator websites like Nickfinder (https://nickfinder.com/) and Free Fire Name (https://www.freefire-name.com/) have also made it relatively easy for them to get a stylish and creative IGN in FF and FF MAX.

Garena Free Fire IGN: Best nicknames to use in the famous mobile shooter game (2022)

Here are several unique Free Fire names that you can consider using.

1. ༺QueຮtKiภg༻

2. ꧁☆ɃŁȺȻꝀ MȺMɃȺ☆꧂

3. ☃𝕂𝕟𝕦𝕔𝕜𝕝𝕖𝕙͢͢͢𝕖𝕒𝕕

4. 😬↻օʍʍąղ͢͢͢ժҽɾաąɾ

5. MiŇd𝕳🆄Ň†er₨

6. 𝒪𝓂𝓃𝒾𝑀𝒶𝓃🐴

7. LegeŇdⲘerc🏇🏻

8. 𐄡๖ۣۜᗯᎥn†єrA℘є𐄪

9. 〖Łegeภdishere〗

10. 💖Aթex🅷นήtress

11. ฿lⱥcKHⱥωKﾂ

12. ⪓KiŇgCสe🆂สr⪔

13. ƬΛƧΛƧƬΣЯ⚔

14. Ꭰɾą××××ìҽ

15. 🐩Theɪภv𝓲ภc𝓲ble

16. Slⱥu͢͢͢gђTᴱℜ▒

17. ≪𝕯𝖊𝖑𝖊𝖈𝖙𝖆𝖇𝖑𝖊𝕭𝖑𝖆𝖉𝖊≫

18. St𐍉ℝm๖ۣۜßℝeaKER

19. ImM𐍉ℝTคL

20. ๖ۣۜℜeᖙ๖ۣۜℜush

21. ∂ea𝕕𝒮𝒽ot🐳

22. S☢lᖙieℝB☢ץ

23. ★ⲘightyThØr★

24. 🎳ЩคrHead

25. ꧁☬⋆ТᎻᎬ༒ᏦᎥᏁᏳ⋆☬꧂

26. ᚛TeήaciΘS᚜

27. GI丹NŦKILLER

28. ▄︻̷̿┻̿═━一Dark(¬_¬) ☆⊙_⊙

29.ＫｉｌｌＳｈｏｔ♛

30. ๖ۣۜƊคʀL☢rd

31. ⪨M͢͢͢ץรtiqบe⪩

32. 丹ƤexKiLLer⚠

33. ཌ丹lק𝓱aད

34. 𒆜ᴘʜᴏᴇɴɪx𒆜

35. 𝓡𝓮𝓭𝓒𝓸𝓶𝓶𝓪𝓷𝓭𝓸

36. 彡[ᴛᴏᴏᴛʜʟᴇꜱꜱ]彡

37. 𝕯𝖆𝖗𝖐 𝕬𝖓𝖌𝖊𝖑

38. 🐑🅶Яeyhound

39. ⦇𝔗eⁿaciOS⦈

40. HYPER么BEAST

41. ⧼Shaᖙ𐍉ʷKήight⧽

42. 𝔉𝔦𝔯𝔢𝔈𝔶𝔢𝔰☂

43. ∂αякнσяѕє🎄

44. b1a𝖈𝓴ђaω𝓴

45. ★Ỽìքҽɾ★

46. ØɯΣ⅁∀

47. ᴮᴳᴸ_ʝσcҡεɾツ

48. 𐌁ℓitzz⇜

49. ❅やluto❅

50. Coco :>

51. ×°丨ЯΣƧƧ͢͢͢Σ千ЯΣП°×

52. 〖Mสτrix〗

53. Vaga多on∂๖ۣۜ山arrior

54. ⌁🅱🅻🅰🆉🅸🅽🅶🅶🆄🅽🆉⌁

55. 𒆜SภคkeEψe𒆜

56. ⫷Seήpⱥi⫸

57. 𝒱𝑒𝓃𝑜𝓂★

58. Uקsนrge⚔

59. ฬђเՇє๔͢͢͢єשเɭ🎰

60. ❅O℘Legeภ∂❅

61. ArrØwHuή†er

62. KiภgC๏多ℝα🔅

63. ᖘℝoHuภteℝ

64. Unҟnown꧂

65. ŁĒgĘndÁ

66. ꧁MÁFÎA༻꧂

67. ×͜× ᴄ͢͢͢ʀɪᴍɪɴᴀʟ⁰¹

68. ¹乂ⒹⓎⓃⒶⓂⒾⒸ乂¹

69. 亗ᎮᴀɢᴀᏞ ᭄

70. ⑉RⱥŇgerᴍⱥŇ⑉

71. •DRAGON⁰¹

72. B░O░S░S

73. 『ツ』☆Ƭo×Ꭵℂ

74. 𒀱シ₦Ї₦J₳×᷼×𒅒

75. ᴍᴀʀꜱʜᴍᴇʟʟᴏ ×͜×

76. ꧁༒RÃFTÀÁR༒꧂

77. BÀD乡BEÀST▄︻┻═┳一

78. ¥☆BÖÖÝÅH☆¥

79. ČřâžýĶîłłèř

80. ₭ÍḼlɆ℟ Qûêèñ

81. ☛♛ĞØđÞƦǿ♕☜

82. 🎱þsℽcͥђoͣkͫiller

83. ⪨ßłå¢þïñ⪩

84. ĆÓØŁĖŚŤ BÅĐ BØĪ

85. Ə Ł Đ Ė Ř

86. §ØŁĖ PŘØ

87. 《ĐƏÃĐ♡KÎŁŁĖŔ》

88. ĐĖMØŅ9

89. 『ᴰᵃʳᵏ』ĞhÒ§Ţ ࿐

90. ☆¤《ŢØXÍÇØ》¤☆

91. ꧁༒☬ŢhĕGøđ☬༒꧂

92. ŘØÇĶÊŢ

93. MØŔŢÄŁ

94. ♧☆▪《Łųçįfęř》☆▪♧💀✴

95. ꧁ঔৣ☬✞۝Ɠɛиıųʂ۝✞☬ঔৣ꧂

96. ◤Geℝ𐍉ภim𐍉◢

97. SτгikiήgVi℘eг

98. ʀᴏɴɪɴ🐊

99. 𐐚𐍉𐍉ᴍ𐐚𐍉𐍉ᴍ

100. ×ºMᎥຮຮᎥleManº×

How to change the in-game name in Garena Free Fire?

A guide to changing the in-game name (Image via Garena)

You can follow the steps given below to alter your IGN in the Garena-backed BR shooter:

Step 1: Copy your desired name from the suggestions listed in the previous section.

Step 2: Launch the latest version of the game on your device.

Step 3: Sign in using your desired login method and tap the screen to enter the game.

Many gamers use the Guest method to sign into the game and end up losing their in-game data upon uninstallation or update. Thus, it is advised to bind your account via system settings after logging into the game as it will allow you to safeguard your progress, collections, stats, diamonds, and more.

Get a Name Change Card to alter the IGNs cheaply (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Before heading to the in-game profile section, you can purchase a Name Change Card, which will only cost you 39 diamonds + 200 guild points. Without a Name Change Card, changing the nickname in Free Fire will cost you 390 diamonds.

Step 5: You can then easily alter your name via the profile section's Basic tab. Paste the name in the required box and then confirm the change by paying the required diamonds or availing your Name Change Card.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

