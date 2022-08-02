20 best Free Fire MAX name symbols for boys in August 2022

Free Fire MAX gamers have the freedom to maintain their in-game profiles as per their preferences by altering certain features. A nickname is considered the most useful feature among those currently in the game.

Having a catchy nickname helps gamers express their individuality in the community. Therefore, a large number of mobile gamers keep refreshing their nicknames with more stylish and well-decorated texts.

Goodlooking Free Fire MAX names can be created using distinct symbols. However, a normal keyboard does not have many options for this. This article will provide individuals with a list of the most popular and fancy symbols that they can add to their nickname.

Listing the best choices for Free Fire MAX name symbols for boys

Here is a list of the top 20 name symbols to use in Free Fire MAX ID:

1) ꧁

2) ঔৣ

3) 亗

4) ☯

5) メ

6) 𒆜

7) ♡

8) ࿐

9) ×͜×

10) 几

11) 乂

12) ꔪ

13) ϟ

14) 💀

15) 💘

16) ☕︎

17) ߷

18) ♛

19) ❦

20) ☬

Individuals can combine these symbols to generate a more attentive nickname for themselves.

Some hand-picked Free Fire MAX names and symbols for boys with stylish symbols

The following are a few nickname and symbol templates that boys can choose as their in-game alias:

1) メ S I L E N T メ⁰⁰⁷

2) 亗Ꮢｏｗｄｙ亗ᏴᎾY亗

3) ᴮ ᴹ ᵂ 亗 ᴛᴏxɪᴄ ʙᴏʏ

4) Çhøçølëty boy

5) ▀▄ᴄʏʀᴜꜱ▀▄

6) ϟＴＥＲＲＯＲϟ

7) ◥ＤＥＡＴＨ◤

8) 亗N.O.O.B亗

9) ~F★L★Y~

10) ۝ᴅᴀʀᴋ۝

11) ＷＨＩＴＥ４４４

12) A҉L҉O҉N҉E҉

13) 𝓚𝓲𝓵𝓵𝓮𝓻

14) Sᴋ᭄Raselᴮᴼˢˢ

15) ℓєgєи∂

16) ╰‿╯ｔｏｘｉｃｏᴳᵒᵈ

17) 亗Bꜱ Lᴇɢᴇɴᴅ !!

18) OƤ. 🅐︎ɴᴋɪᴛ☠︎︎✓

19) ꧁༒☠पहाड़ीदरिंदा☠༒꧂

20) Fɪɴᴀʟ々Sᴛʀɪᴋᴇ

21) 么Ꭲ ɪ ᴛ ᴀ ɴㅤ⚓

22) ℜ𝔞𝔫𝔤𝔢𝔯

23) ⚡Tekⱥshi⚡

24) 𒆜༒शैतान༒࿐

25) ×͜× ɴᴏʙɪᴛᴀ ᶠᶠ ✓

How to generate Free Fire MAX nickname with symbols?

Users can generate unique nicknames with the help of several online tools available on the internet. Nickfinder.com, fancytextguru.com, and lingojam.com are some of the most popular websites to produce stylish names for the shooter title.

If one chooses to use nickfinder to generate a nickname, they can follow the steps listed below:

Step 1: Users have to go to the URL "https://nickfinder.com/freefire".

The nicknames are ranked based on their popularity (Image via Nickfinder)

Step 2: A bunch of pre-made nickname templates are already available there. Tap on one to copy that. Alternatively, click on the 'Fancy Text Symbol' option located at the top of the menu to proceed to generate a new one.

Variety of options are available for symbols (Image via Nickfinder)

Step 3: Tap on suitable symbols and type the desired text in the text field given in the middle. Adjust the symbols and text to form the final nickname. It should be remembered that the character count in the nickname must not exceed 12.

Step 4: Once the nickname is finalized, tap on the 'Copy' button alongside the text box to copy the new name.

Guide to change name in FF MAX

Go through the easy steps below to replace the previous name with the new name in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Open Free Fire MAX and move to the profile section by tapping on the profile banner from the lobby.

Step 2: Click on the pencil icon alongside the current nickname. A dialogue box will pop up asking for a new nickname.

Step 3: Paste the newly formed nickname over there. Subsequently, users will have to confirm the change by paying 390 diamonds. Additionally, they can use the name change card if they have one.

Once confirmed, the said diamonds will be deducted from the user's ID and the nickname will be updated instantly.

Note: This article reflects the author's opinion and choice of names.

