20 best Free Fire name symbols for players in 2022

There is a steady rise in creative names in the Free Fire community that use a range of different symbols. This is because the players feel that they would stand out as unique and more distinctive when doing so than the others.

For the same reason, gamers search for the best names they can incorporate in the battle royale title. Symbols are also sought after by those users who seek to design their nicknames.

Note: The choice of name is subjective and the ones listed below are based on the writer's opinion.

List of 20 best names and stylish symbols for Free Fire

1) ╰☆CLUTCH ☆╮

2) <T̴i̴g̴e̴r̴>

3) .░C░O░L░D░.

4) ★BL00D★

5) ╚»ʜᴏʀʀᴏʀ«╝

6) •B̊ůr̊n̊•

7) CФ1D

8) ♤TH3 AC3♤

9) քօɨֆ0ռ

10) ☆ᎮᏂᏗᏁᏖᎧᎷ☆

11) ༺ĂŚĤ༻

12) 〜ZER0〜

13) ×ƔƖƠԼЄƝƬ×

14) DㄖㄖMED

15) ΔSCAREΔ

16) ▀▄БLДCҜ▀▄

17) ☬QUI3T☬

18) C͢a͢l͢m͢a

19) <I★C★E>

20) ༒ᴘᴀɴɪᴄ༒

Symbols that users can use

The following are a few templates gamers can use while creating their names:

1) <♡Enter name♡>

2) ▀▄Enter name▀▄

3) •༺Enter name༻•

4) ×Enter name×

5) †Enter name†

6) ☆Enter name☆

7) 乡Enter name乡

8) Δ Enter name Δ

9) ╚Enter name ╝

10) «[Enter name]»

11) ☞Enter name☜

12) °Enter name°

13) ⌇Enter name⌇

14) ★Enter name★

15) ☬Enter name☬

16) ♤Enter name♤

17) ♩Enter name♩

18) ⚡Enter name⚡

19) ❄Enter name❄

20) ⭚Enter name⭛

Note: They can fill their name instead of 'Enter name.'

Steps to change name in Free Fire

Before beginning, users must know that they require either a name change card or 390 diamonds to change their name in Free Fire.

Steps of changing the name:

Step 1: After gamers open the game, they must head over to their profile section and then tap on the icon beside their existing name.

Any of the names can then be entered by the players (Image via Garena)

Step 2: A dialog box will pop up on their screens, where they can either enter any of the names stated above or enter a name of their choice.

Step 3: Finally, they can spend the name change card or 390 diamonds to complete the procedure.

Edited by Srijan Sen