How to get Name Change Card in Garena Free Fire in 2022

Free Fire usually requires the player to shell out 390 diamonds if they wish to change their names. The problem is, this may not be an affordable option for everyone, so individuals can also use Name Change Cards.

The card was previously offered for free during Regional Battle events, which have not been conducted for a few months. The only option left is to exchange 39 diamonds + 200 guild tokens for the Name Change Card, which is a lot cheaper than generally changing their name.

Free Fire: Get the Name Change Card

The card can be exchanged for 39 diamonds + 200 guild tokens (Image via Free Fire)

As previously stated, players can obtain the Name Change Card by exchanging 39 diamonds + 200 guild tokens in Free Fire. Once they have accumulated sufficient amounts of both, they can proceed with these steps:

Step 1: Open the in-game store in Free Fire and tap on the ‘Exchange’ section. Under that, individuals are required to select the ‘Guild Tokens’ option.

Step 2: Users will then find the items they can exchange using the guild token. Next, they must choose the ‘Name Change Card’ and press the ‘Exchange’ button.

Step 3: A dialog box will appear, asking them to confirm the process. Upon doing so, the card will be acquired.

The Name Card Card is provided to gamers as part of the newbie login (Image via Free Fire)

Furthermore, newly registered users are eligible to claim a Name Change Card via the ‘Newbie Deluxe Sign-In Gifts’.

Steps to change the name

Step 1: Gamers should click on the profile banner to access their profiles in Free Fire. Subsequently, they are required to press the icon beside their existing names.

Step 2: This will open the name change pop-up. They can enter the desired new name into the text field.

The Name Change Card can be used by the players at any time (Image via Free Fire)

To find name suggestions, readers can click on this link.

Step 3: Finally, individuals can press the icon representing the ‘Name Change Card.’ Their names will be changed, and the card will be used.

Edited by Ravi Iyer