50 best Free Fire nicknames with cool fonts and symbols (2022)

In Free Fire, having a unique and creative moniker is highly valued. Even guild names and signatures are not spared, and this has become a community-wide trend. Gamers frequently employ various symbols and multiple font faces to achieve this purpose.
In many instances, players wish to cut their work short by directly searching for nicknames that they can utilize. This is due to the limited length of the IGN as well as the unavailability of certain fonts and symbols.
Best Free Fire nicknames in 2022
Here is a list of the 50 best Free Fire nicknames with cool fonts and symbols for this year:
1) ᵈᵃʳᵏℕℯEƊ
2) Leͥgeͣnͫd
3) 〖ⓅIⓇIⓄ〗
4) •《POWER》•
5) ☞HAVOC☜
6) •STAR•
7) ╰‿╯ｔｏｘｉｃ
8) -Ꭲɪᴛᴀɴ-
9) J꙰O꙰K꙰ER
10) ❖DRAGON❖
12) ░L░O░S░E░R░
13) ࿐Explosive࿐
14) 乂°☆Ɗ3vιL☆°࿐
15) Fatal々Sᴛʀɪᴋᴇ
16) ░▒▓█ACE█▓▒░
17) ✪︻┳═一ҜIŁŁ€Ř
18) VEN0Mツ
19) R؏αᏞ
20) ꧁ṪḤΣ۞FEAR꧂
21) ᏦιηG
22) ༒.ᏃᏋᏌᎦ.༒
23) √Çrímïñãl√
24) 『GOD』ᴍᴀғɪᴀ
25) ༒★Ǥ₳₦ǤֆƬᏋЯ★༒
26) ｌｏｌｉｐｏｐ ×͜×
27) •Oscarツ
28) CRIMINAL❼❼❼
29) ⓋᎬᎷᏢᏆᎡᎬⓋ
30) <.FLAME.>
31) ༺ᏦᎻᎪᏟᏦᎬᎡ༻
32) K»I»L»L»M»E
33) MR𝚁᭄•���
34) ᏞᎾᏒᎠ
35) 彡Ŝ彡Ħ彡Ã彡Ð彡Ø彡W
36) ヅEmpireヅ
37) ιмραRтιαℓヅ
38) ĐʀᴀGᴏƝ
39) ŞŇIP€Ř
40) ꧁•ⓔⓡⓐ•꧂
41) (◣EVIL◢)
42) 『GOD』
43) WHITE•999⚡
44) ĽΘꋪᗪ
45) ▄︻̷̿┻̿═━CPT
46) -Ꮮ Ꮎ Ꮢ Ꭰ-
47) Alpha✿King
48) Uno숬
49) •ᗪένιL•
50) H҉A҉C҉K҉E҉R
Note: All of these names have been tested and work well in Free Fire.
Steps to changing the name in Garena Free Fire
Changing your nickname in Free Fire does not come free, and players are required to spend 390 diamonds for the same if they do not own a Name Change Card. Therefore, users should be careful while changing their IGN. Here are the steps:
Step 1: After players have loaded up Free Fire, they must open the profile section by clicking on the banner.
Step 2: Next, users must click on the icon placed just beside their existing nickname on the Personal Name Badge.
Step 3: A dialog box will appear on the screen, asking players to input the new IGN. After they have entered the nickname, they can click on the blue button with the diamond symbol to change the IGN.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Users may redeem a Name Change Card from the store using 200 Guild Tokens and 39 diamonds which can be a compelling bargain. On the other hand, new players will also get a free card as part of Newbie Deluxe Sign-In Gifts.