50 best Free Fire nicknames with cool fonts and symbols (2022)

In Free Fire, having a unique and creative moniker is highly valued. Even guild names and signatures are not spared, and this has become a community-wide trend. Gamers frequently employ various symbols and multiple font faces to achieve this purpose.

In many instances, players wish to cut their work short by directly searching for nicknames that they can utilize. This is due to the limited length of the IGN as well as the unavailability of certain fonts and symbols.

Best Free Fire nicknames in 2022

Here is a list of the 50 best Free Fire nicknames with cool fonts and symbols for this year:

1) ᵈᵃʳᵏℕℯEƊ

2) Leͥgeͣnͫd

3) 〖ⓅIⓇIⓄ〗

4) •《POWER》•

5) ☞HAVOC☜

6) •STAR•

7) ╰‿╯ｔｏｘｉｃ

8) -Ꭲɪᴛᴀɴ-

9) J꙰O꙰K꙰ER

10) ❖DRAGON❖

12) ░L░O░S░E░R░

13) ࿐Explosive࿐

14) 乂°☆Ɗ3vιL☆°࿐

15) Fatal々Sᴛʀɪᴋᴇ

16) ░▒▓█ACE█▓▒░

17) ✪︻┳═一ҜIŁŁ€Ř

18) VEN0Mツ

19) R؏αᏞ

20) ꧁ṪḤΣ۞FEAR꧂

21) ᏦιηG

22) ༒.ᏃᏋᏌᎦ.༒

23) √Çrímïñãl√

24) 『GOD』ᴍᴀғɪᴀ

25) ༒★Ǥ₳₦ǤֆƬᏋЯ★༒

26) ｌｏｌｉｐｏｐ ×͜×

27) •Oscarツ

28) CRIMINAL❼❼❼

29) ⓋᎬᎷᏢᏆᎡᎬⓋ

30) <.FLAME.>

31) ༺ᏦᎻᎪᏟᏦᎬᎡ༻

32) K»I»L»L»M»E

33) MR𝚁᭄•���

34) ᏞᎾᏒᎠ

35) 彡Ŝ彡Ħ彡Ã彡Ð彡Ø彡W

36) ヅEmpireヅ

37) ιмραRтιαℓヅ

38) ĐʀᴀGᴏƝ

39) ŞŇIP€Ř

40) ꧁•ⓔⓡⓐ•꧂

41) (◣EVIL◢)

42) 『GOD』

43) WHITE•999⚡

44) ĽΘꋪᗪ

45) ▄︻̷̿┻̿═━CPT

46) -Ꮮ Ꮎ Ꮢ Ꭰ-

47) Alpha✿King

48) Uno숬

49) •ᗪένιL•

50) H҉A҉C҉K҉E҉R

Note: All of these names have been tested and work well in Free Fire.

Steps to changing the name in Garena Free Fire

Changing your nickname in Free Fire does not come free, and players are required to spend 390 diamonds for the same if they do not own a Name Change Card. Therefore, users should be careful while changing their IGN. Here are the steps:

Click on the banner to open the profile section (Image via Free Fire)

Step 1: After players have loaded up Free Fire, they must open the profile section by clicking on the banner.

Players can click on the gear icon (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Next, users must click on the icon placed just beside their existing nickname on the Personal Name Badge.

Enter the new nickname and press the diamond button (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: A dialog box will appear on the screen, asking players to input the new IGN. After they have entered the nickname, they can click on the blue button with the diamond symbol to change the IGN.

Users may redeem a Name Change Card from the store using 200 Guild Tokens and 39 diamonds which can be a compelling bargain. On the other hand, new players will also get a free card as part of Newbie Deluxe Sign-In Gifts.

