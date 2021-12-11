How to get name change card and invisible names in Free Fire

Changing nicknames in Free Fire is a costly affair. Users need to pay 390 diamonds to obtain a new moniker within the game. This premium in-game currency cannot be earned and must be purchased using real money. To complete the process, gamers will roughly have to spend INR 330 (100 diamond top up + 310 diamond top-up).

Another alternative is the use of the name change card. It is not available for purchase within the store but can be exchanged for diamonds and Guild Tokens.

How to get a name change card in Free Fire

New users are given a free name change card (Image via Free Fire)

Every new user is provided with a name change card as part of the Deluxe Sign-In Gifts. Older users have to rely on events and Guild Token exchanges.

Earlier, the card was available as part of the Regional Battle. However, since the separation of the Bangladesh server, this event has not been added to the game. Thus, the reliance on events and Guild Tokens, meaning events like Mystery Shop and Diwali Level Up shop, can be good alternatives.

The name change card is available within the store (Image via Free Fire)

A name change card is priced at 39 diamonds and 200 Guild Tokens within the redeem section of the store. This is a better deal considering the cost of changing the name. Otherwise, users can collect tokens by completing Daily Guild Quests.

To get the card, players can open the store and select the redeem tab. Next, they can choose the name change card under the Guild Token tab and press the exchange button. They must confirm their exchange.

Select the Guild Token tab (Image via Free Fire)

Steps to get an invisible name

A common practice among many Free Fire players is to have an invisible name. They will have to work a bit to achieve their target.

Step 1: Players should visit this site and copy Unicode 3164 in an application on their device.

Paste the character one below to the other

Step 2: Next, they must generate a superscript alphabet via sites like Lingojam and paste it below Hangul Filler.

Step 3: Once they have got a few letters, they can copy and paste the text while changing the name.

Edited by Ravi Iyer