Free Fire top up bonus event (2022): How to get extra diamonds for free

Free Fire is frequently loaded with fresh and fascinating top up events, featuring in-game items serving as rewards that enhance the value of purchasing diamonds. Following the conclusion of the Nairi top up, the developers have introduced a Mystery Bonus Top Up, a fantastic new year's deal.

Top-up events typically include additional rewards. Players look forward to events that provide additional in-game currency. As a result, whenever such events are introduced, gamers enthusiastically take full advantage of them.

New Mystery Bonus Top Up event in Free Fire

Players have to spin and find the amount of bonus (Image via Free Fire)

The Mystery Bonus Top Up started on 1 January 2022 and players may earn up to 100 percent additional diamonds. This effectively lowers the cost per diamond and thus enhances the value.

There is no cap on the bonus amount, which means users will receive additional bonus diamonds on the top up pack. However, the next purchase will only be limited until 3 January 2022.

Gamers can follow the steps given below to obtain the bonus top up in Free Fire:

Step 1: After they have opened Free Fire on their device, users should access the events.

Step 2: Next, users should click the go to button under Mystery Bonus Top Up. Subsequently, they should press the get bonus button to draw the additional diamond percentage.

Step 3: Gamers can purchase in-game currency along with the drawn additional diamond percentage.

The base prices of the top up are as follows:

100 diamonds – INR 80

310 diamonds – INR 250

520 diamonds – INR 400

1060 diamonds – INR 800

2180 diamonds – INR 1600

5600 diamonds – INR 4000

Note: Users will get additional diamonds on these packs.

Other events

This is the Mr Waggor pet skin (Image via Free Fire)

Several additional special events are accessible in the events that will be available exclusively on 1 January 2022. Yeti pet, Mr Waggor pet skin, Magic Cube pieces, and other items are among the rewards available today. Users should participate in as many of these events as possible because the rewards are substantial.

Edited by Srijan Sen