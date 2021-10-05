2B Gamer's Free Fire ID details, in-game stats, real name, and earnings in October 2021

Free Fire's popularity has skyrocketed worldwide, and many content creators like 2B Gamer have grown immensely. For those unaware, he is one of the most popular Nepali Free Fire YouTubers, with over 3.43 million subscribers.

In addition, the popular figure's videos have received a total of 410.96 million views. 2B Gamer also runs another channel called "Sandesh Tamang", with over 286K subscribers.

2B Gamer's Free Fire ID, real name, and stats

His Free Fire ID is 133688778, and his real name is Sandesh Tamang.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats (Image via Free Fire)

2B Gamer has 15317 lifetime squad games to his name and has a win tally of 3373, adding up to a win rate of 22.02%. He has 50355 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 4.22.

The internet star has stood victorious in 426 of the 2906 duo matches, which comes down to a win ratio of 14.65%. In the process, he has 8833 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.56.

The YouTuber has played 1683 solo games and has come out on top on 224 occasions, resulting in a win percentage of 13.30%. With 4771 eliminations, the player has a K/D ratio of 3.27.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Sandesh has featured in 123 ranked squad games in Free Fire and has secured 12 victories in the current season, leading to a win ratio of 9.75%. He has 489 kills to his name for a K/D ratio of 4.41.

The streamer has played 26 duo matches and has 82 eliminations, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.15.

The content creator has also competed in three solo games, but he is yet to get a kill or a win.

Earnings

2B Gamer's earnings and more information (Image via Social Blade)

On Social Blade, 2B Gamer's estimated monthly earnings range from $4.8K to $77.3K. Meanwhile, his yearly income is between $58K and $927.3K.

YouTube channel

2B Gamer has been regularly creating content for Free Fire for quite some time, and his channel presently includes 916 videos. The most-watched clip has approximately 7.2 million views.

According to Social Blade, 2B Gamer has earned 80K followers and 19.31 million views in the last 30 days.

Note: The stats mentioned above were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change as 2B Gamer plays more games in Free Fire.

