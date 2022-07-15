2B Gamer's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, rank, YouTube income, and more in July 2022

Sandesh Tamang, aka 2B Gamer, is a Free Fire content creator from Nepal who has made a name for himself in the Indian subcontinent with his engaging commentary and gameplay.

His primary YouTube channel currently boasts 5.59 million subscribers. Sandesh also runs a second channel, 2B Reacts, where he posts challenges and pranks. He also has over 101k followers on Instagram.

2B Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID, rank, and stats

2B Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID is 133688778. He is currently ranked in the Heroic tier in both the BR and CS Ranked modes in the ongoing season.

The content creator's stats in the game are as follows:

Lifetime stats

2B Gamer's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

The 2B Gamer has played 1759 solo games in Free Fire MAX and has managed to better foes on 230 occasions, leading to a win rate of 13.07%. He has bagged a total of 4971 kills, scoring a K/D ratio of 3.25.

The YouTuber has made 3099 appearances in the duo mode and has 455 victories, translating to a win rate of 14.68%. With 9565 frags, Sandesh has maintained a K/D ratio of 3.62.

The content creator has also participated in 16659 squad matches and has remained unbeaten on 3622 occasions, equating to a win rate of 21.74%. He has chalked up 55676 kills in this mode, managing a K/D ratio of 4.27.

Ranked stats

2B Gamer's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In the ongoing Free Fire MAX ranked season, 2B Gamer has played five duo games but has failed to secure a win. He has racked up 24 kills, which comes down to a K/D ratio of 4.80.

In addition, he has played 145 squad matches and has 28 first-place finishes, corresponding to a win rate of 19.31%. Sandesh has secured 536 kills and a K/D ratio of 4.58.

Note: 2B Gamer’s stats were recorded on 15 July 2022. The numbers are subject to change as he participates in more games in the battle royale title.

Monthly income

2B Gamer's income from YouTube (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Sandesh Tamang generated a monthly revenue of $6.6K to $105.3K through his YouTube channel. Based on the current level of viewership, the estimates for the entire year are projected to be within the range of $79K and $1.3M.

YouTube channel

Sandesh Tamang began uploading videos to his YouTube channel in October 2019 and is now recognized as one of Nepal's most successful Free Fire YouTubers. In less than three years, he has uploaded more than 1100 videos that have over 601 million views.

The player achieved the one million subscriber mark in November 2020, surpassing 3.5 million by the end of 2021. The 2B Gamer channel has been growing rapidly and has garnered 230k subscribers and 26.321 million views in the last 30 days alone.

