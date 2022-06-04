3 best apps to earn free diamonds for Free Fire MAX in India (June 2022)

Spending diamonds, the premium type of currency used in Free Fire MAX, is the primary means to acquire most in-game items such as crates, skins, and other cosmetics. Many people are interested in the exclusive content, and they generally proceed to buy diamonds by spending real money.

Tons of players, on the other hand, do not find it feasible to shell out cash from their own pockets. This results in them looking for alternatives to get free diamonds.

Essentially, there are several applications accessible online that gamers can utilize to earn money/gift cards and then purchase diamonds. Readers may learn more about them in the section below.

Disclaimer: Getting anything for free isn’t an easy process and would require considerable effort from the players. They must also read the terms of service of each application before they proceed to use them to get diamonds.

Free Fire MAX: List of the 3 best apps to earn free diamonds in India (June 2022)

3) Booyah

Players can earn various rewards via the events hosted on the Booyah app (Image via Google Play Store)

Booyah ranks as one of the best apps gamers may use to get the in-game currency for free in Free Fire MAX. Garena developed it for gaming content, and it also hosts numerous events, offering a wide range of free rewards, sometimes including gift cards and diamonds.

Even if users do not get the desired items, they will still be able to earn other exclusive in-game items such as skins, costumes, and more. However, individuals should note that they need to link their in-game accounts to this app to receive the rewards.

2) SB Answer – Surveys that Pay

SB Answer is used by many players (Image via Google Play Store)

SB Answer - Surveys that Pay is another fantastic option for people to consider if they wish to acquire free diamonds for Free Fire MAX. It is a mobile application for the well-known GPT (Get-paid-to) website Swagbucks.

As understandable by name, users will be required to participate in surveys. Doing so will reward them with ‘SB’ points, and in the future, they will be able to trade them in for incentives such as gift cards and other such items.

1) Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards may also be used by gamers (Image via Google Play Store)

Google Opinion Rewards is probably the finest approach that players can take. The application by Google is trusted and used by millions across the world. After individuals have downloaded it on their devices, they will have to set up their accounts by entering the required details.

Gamers will subsequently get surveys to accomplish to earn Google Play Credits, which they can use to top-up diamonds in Free Fire MAX. Alternatively, credits can be saved and utilized to purchase memberships and special airdrops as well.

Other methods to get free diamonds in Free Fire MAX

There are various methods to get free diamonds in Free Fire MAX (Image via Sportskeeda)

Here are some other methods other than the apps to get free diamonds in Free Fire MAX:

1) Redeem codes: Redeem codes are one of the major methods for obtaining free items in the game. They are frequently made accessible, and on rare occasions, users may acquire diamonds for free. As a result, gamers should watch out for the most recent redeem codes for their servers.

2) Giveaways: Giveaways are an excellent opportunity for interested individuals to try their luck at obtaining diamonds. Many YouTubers and content creators host these, and if users are fortunate, they will receive the currency. However, there is no assurance of receiving them as a prize.

Note: The list represents the writer’s opinion and is in no particular order. Additionally, players must not utilize illegal methods such as unlimited diamond generators and mods to obtain diamonds. This can result in various punishments, including a permanent account suspension.

