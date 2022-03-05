3 best apps to earn free diamonds for Free Fire MAX in India (March 2022)

Diamonds are among the in-game currencies in Free Fire MAX that users may utilize for various purposes, including buying the Elite Pass, changing their name, and so forth. As many people are well aware, they must be purchased with actual money and do not come for free.

Considering that most of the game’s community is free-to-play, many players look for methods to reward them with free diamonds. Numerous apps are prevalent on the internet that can help individuals in the same process.

Note: Before using any of the applications stated below, users are recommended to check out their terms of service.

Apps to earn Free Fire MAX diamonds for free

3) Poll Pay

GPT (GetPaidTo) apps like Poll Pay are widely available in the market, and they also serve as a feasible option for gamers to obtain Free Fire MAX diamonds. These applications demand individuals to complete tasks/activities such as surveys and more.

They can continue to do this until they become eligible to cash out their overall earnings in the form of gift cards and other items. However, specific redemption possibilities will differ depending on the country to which the users belong.

2) Booyah!

Various freebies, including diamonds and skins, are offered at the events on the Booyah! app. Consequently, users can download it on their devices and look at all the ongoing ones.

As Garena has developed the app, there should be no doubt regarding the authenticity in players’ minds. However, it is essential to remember that they will be asked to link their Free Fire accounts to the application.

1) Google Opinion Rewards

The Google Opinion Rewards app is by far the most efficient way for users to acquire free diamonds in Free Fire MAX. It boasts over 50 million downloads on the Google Play Store, and essentially, gamers are given short surveys to complete in return for Google Play Credits.

The accumulated credits are something individuals can later use to buy the in-game currency within the battle royale title. Users can also await super airdrops to get better value for their purchases.

