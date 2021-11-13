3 best apps for getting free diamonds in Free Fire

Diamonds are the most valuable in-game currency in Free Fire. Players can use them to purchase gun skins, characters, pets, and even the Elite Pass. However, they don't come for free.

Users have to spend real money to gain diamonds in-game, which can become expensive and not feasible for everyone. Thankfully, there are legal ways to get diamonds without spending any money.

By participating in simple polls and surveys, gamers can earn money to buy diamonds in Free Fire. Even though the process is slow, this is a viable method for the long term.

Earn diamonds in Free Fire the easy way

1) Easy Rewards

Easy Rewards allows players to earn rewards and gift cards. All they have to do is complete simple tasks such as playing games, completing surveys, and watching videos.

Upon completing an offer, users will be awarded a certain amount of in-app coins. These can then be used to redeem gift cards or real-life money.

The Easy Rewards application can be found on the Google Play Store, where it has a rating of 3.4. Gamers can download it by clicking here.

2) BOOYAH!

Developed by Garena, the BOOYAH! application is by far the best way to earn rewards. Upon completing tasks, it grants players various prizes, including character cosmetics, gun skins, diamonds, and other in-game offers.

Users can even watch short gaming videos created by others and livestream gameplay to other streaming platforms. BOOYAH! can be found on the Google Play Store with a rating of 4.3. Gamers can download it by clicking here.

3) Google Opinion Rewards

Developed by tech giant Google, the Google Opinion Rewards application is one of the best ways to earn diamonds in Free Fire. To get started, players will need to answer a few questions about themselves.

Once completed, the application will begin sending surveys once a week. Gamers have to finish these simple tasks to earn Google Store Credit, which they can directly use to purchase diamonds in Free Fire.

Based on user feedback, the application is easy to use and understand. Google Opinion Rewards can be found on the Google Play Store with a rating of 4.3. Players can download it by clicking here.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Note: There is no guarantee that users will receive surveys/polls daily.

Edited by Ravi Iyer