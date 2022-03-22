3 best characters and tips for winning factory challenge in Free Fire MAX (March 2022)

The factory challenge is a fun challenge for Free Fire MAX players, in which they have to use only their fists to take down enemies on the top of Bermuda's factory. The factory challenge does not allow the use of equipments. Hence, an individual only has the option of a fist-fight.

The challenge has been popular in the community for a long time. However, it isn't as easy as it sounds.

For some, it only takes a few seconds to be eliminated from the battle. Therefore, gamers should always be equipped the most useful Free Fire MAX characters to increase their odds of winning.

3 finest characters for factory challenge in Free Fire MAX

3) Wukong

Wukong can make unexpected shots to foes (Image via Garena)

With a cooldown time (CD) of 200 seconds, users can transform into a bush for 15 seconds when using Wukong's Camouflage ability. The transformation ends if the user attacks enemies.

It's a highly useful character because the CD resets when the user takes down an enemy. No other character in Free Fire MAX has that kind of power. However, the movement speed will be reduced by 20% when in the bush state.

Wukong often becomes difficult as an opponent as the enemy's default aim stops working while the user is in the bush state. To get the advantage, players should sprint to get near the enemy. Before a foe can attack, immediately activate the Camouflage.

2) Alok

Alok gives faster movement and aid in healing (Image via Garena)

Alok's aura increases the movement speed by 15% and restores the user's HP at a rate of 5HP/s for 10 seconds with a low cooldown time of 45 seconds. As stated earlier, there is no MedKit or inhaler on the factory roof. At this point, Alok's HP recovery ability helps out.

The increased movement aids players in chasing their enemies. The character's agility also helps players dodge their foes.

1) Kla

Kla is a must for factory challenge (Image via Garena)

With Kla's Muay Thai ability, players with can hit the enemy with upto 400% increased damage. This sole ability is enough to eliminate opponents in the factory challenge.

A single punch by Kla to the head can take down the enemy, while one or two body shots have the same results. Players can use Wukong or DJ Alok alongside him for maximum efficiency in Free Fire MAX.

Note: The Free Fire MAX character abilities mentioned are at their maximum level. The article solely reflects the author's opinion.

