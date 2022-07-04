3 best Free Fire character combinations in July 2022

Characters are a key component of Garena Free Fire, and players have the opportunity to strategize by combining the abilities of multiple characters. Individuals interested in crafting character combinations will essentially have to purchase skill slots with diamonds or gold.
With the roster of characters now nearing 50, users often get confused about which character they should utilize when creating combinations. This article will list three of the best Free Fire character combinations in July 2022.
Note: The list reflects the opinion of the writer. The abilities mentioned below are at the highest level.
Top 3 Free Fire character combinations (July 2022)
3) Dimitri + Shirou + Kapella + Luqueta
Dimitri: Healing Heartbeat
Dimitri's Healing Heartbeat ability creates a healing zone of 3.5m in Free Fire. This zone provides 3 HP/s for ten seconds. Users and allies can also self-recover if they are downed, and the ability has a cooldown period of 85 seconds.
Shirou: Damage Delivered
If an enemy hits the player within 80 meters, the Damage Delivered ability will mark the attacker for six seconds. The first shot that strikes the marked opponent will deal 50% extra armor penetration. However, there is a 25-second cooldown on this ability.
Kapella: Healing Song
Healing items and skills in Free Fire are enhanced by 10% when Kapella's Healing Song ability is equipped in the game. It reduces the HP loss of allies by 20% when they are downed.
Luqueta: Hat Trick
With Luqueta, the user's maximum health increases by 10 (up to 50 HP) with every elimination. After five kills, players will have a maximum HP of 250.
2) Alok + Hayato + Otho + Alvaro
Alok: Drop the Beat
Alok's ability generates a 5m aura that enhances movement speed by 10% and heals 5 HP/s for five seconds. The ability is followed by a 70-second cooldown, and the effects don't stack.
Hayato: Bushido
If Hayato is equipped in Free Fire, the player's armor penetration will increase by 7.5% for every 10% drop in maximum health.
Otho: Memory Mist
As soon as a user eliminates an enemy, Memory Mist will reveal the location of the other enemies within 25 meters of the eliminated enemy. This skill will inform team members of the locations as well.
Alvaro: Art of Demolition
Alvaro extends the damage range of explosive weapons by 7% and also increases the damage done by explosive weapons by 10%.
1) K + Miguel + Jota + Moco
K: Master of All
The Master of All ability in Free Fire increases EP by 50 and features two distinct modes - Jiu-jitsu and Psychology. The Jiu-jitsu mode boosts the EP conversion rate by 500%. Meanwhile, the Psychology mode recovers 3 EP every 2.2 seconds (up to a maximum of 150). There is a three-second cooldown to switch between the two modes.
Miguel: Crazy Slayer
With Crazy Slayer, gamers receive 30 EP for every kill they secure during a match in Free Fire.
Jota: Sustained Raids
Jota's Sustained Raids heals users when they strike an adversary with a firearm. In addition, knocking an opponent down recovers 10% of their entire HP.
Moco: Hacker's Eye
Moco's special ability will tag foes' shots for two seconds. It will also communicate the position of identified foes to allies.
Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers from the country are advised to avoid downloading or playing the game. They may continue to play Free Fire MAX since it was not on the list of banned apps.