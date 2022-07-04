3 best Free Fire character combinations in July 2022

Characters are a key component of Garena Free Fire, and players have the opportunity to strategize by combining the abilities of multiple characters. Individuals interested in crafting character combinations will essentially have to purchase skill slots with diamonds or gold.

With the roster of characters now nearing 50, users often get confused about which character they should utilize when creating combinations. This article will list three of the best Free Fire character combinations in July 2022.

Note: The list reflects the opinion of the writer. The abilities mentioned below are at the highest level.

Top 3 Free Fire character combinations (July 2022)

3) Dimitri + Shirou + Kapella + Luqueta

Dimitri: Healing Heartbeat

Dimitri's ability creates a healing zone (Image via Garena)

Dimitri's Healing Heartbeat ability creates a healing zone of 3.5m in Free Fire. This zone provides 3 HP/s for ten seconds. Users and allies can also self-recover if they are downed, and the ability has a cooldown period of 85 seconds.

Shirou: Damage Delivered

Shirou has the Damage Delivered ability (Image via Garena)

If an enemy hits the player within 80 meters, the Damage Delivered ability will mark the attacker for six seconds. The first shot that strikes the marked opponent will deal 50% extra armor penetration. However, there is a 25-second cooldown on this ability.

Kapella: Healing Song

Kapella works well with Dimitri (Image via Garena)

Healing items and skills in Free Fire are enhanced by 10% when Kapella's Healing Song ability is equipped in the game. It reduces the HP loss of allies by 20% when they are downed.

Luqueta: Hat Trick

Luqueta's ability raises max HP (Image via Garena)

With Luqueta, the user's maximum health increases by 10 (up to 50 HP) with every elimination. After five kills, players will have a maximum HP of 250.

2) Alok + Hayato + Otho + Alvaro

Alok: Drop the Beat

Alok has the Drop the Beat ability in the game (Image via Garena)

Alok's ability generates a 5m aura that enhances movement speed by 10% and heals 5 HP/s for five seconds. The ability is followed by a 70-second cooldown, and the effects don't stack.

Hayato: Bushido

Hayato's ability increases armor penetration (Image via Garena)

If Hayato is equipped in Free Fire, the player's armor penetration will increase by 7.5% for every 10% drop in maximum health.

Otho: Memory Mist

Otho will reveal the location of opponents (Image via Garena)

As soon as a user eliminates an enemy, Memory Mist will reveal the location of the other enemies within 25 meters of the eliminated enemy. This skill will inform team members of the locations as well.

Alvaro: Art of Demolition

Alvaro's ability is useful at higher levels (Image via Garena)

Alvaro extends the damage range of explosive weapons by 7% and also increases the damage done by explosive weapons by 10%.

1) K + Miguel + Jota + Moco

K: Master of All

K has the best ability in the game (Image via Garena)

The Master of All ability in Free Fire increases EP by 50 and features two distinct modes - Jiu-jitsu and Psychology. The Jiu-jitsu mode boosts the EP conversion rate by 500%. Meanwhile, the Psychology mode recovers 3 EP every 2.2 seconds (up to a maximum of 150). There is a three-second cooldown to switch between the two modes.

Miguel: Crazy Slayer

EP will be provided with every kill (Image via Garena)

With Crazy Slayer, gamers receive 30 EP for every kill they secure during a match in Free Fire.

Jota: Sustained Raids

Health is increased after users hit an opponent with a firearm (Image via Garena)

Jota's Sustained Raids heals users when they strike an adversary with a firearm. In addition, knocking an opponent down recovers 10% of their entire HP.

Moco: Hacker's Eye

Moco's ability tags opponents (Image via Garena)

Moco's special ability will tag foes' shots for two seconds. It will also communicate the position of identified foes to allies.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers from the country are advised to avoid downloading or playing the game. They may continue to play Free Fire MAX since it was not on the list of banned apps.

