5 best Free Fire MAX characters for rank push (July 2022)

Characters have a vital role in Free Fire MAX, and their abilities are a significant component of matches inside the game. A wide range of options is available, with an overall count exceeding 45.

If users wish to push ranks within the game, they are required to have numerous aspects in place, with an appropriate selection of characters being one of them. Due to the sheer number of accessible options, the community is frequently puzzled as to which character they should select to have the best performance.

Read through to find the five best characters that gamers can pick to push rank in Free Fire MAX.

Note: The following list of Free Fire MAX characters represents the opinion of the writer and users' choices may vary.

Free Fire MAX: 5 best characters to use for rank push

5) Xayne

Ability: Xtreme Encounter

Description: Xayne is an extreme sports athlete.

Xayne’s ability has seen multiple changes in the previous few updates, and the character has become a great option to select while playing Free Fire MAX. She is particularly great for users who prefer to play aggressively in matches.

At the base level, Xtreme Encounter temporarily grants the users 120 HP (decaying over time). It also provides 100% increased damage to gloo walls and shields. The skill runs for 6 seconds and has a cooldown time of 150 seconds.

Upon reaching the max level, the damage percentage becomes 200%, while the cooldown time comes down to 100 seconds.

4) Skyler

Ability: Riptide Rhythm

Description: Skyler is a CEO and superstar.

Skyler comes in fourth position on this list and is the in-game persona of Sơn Tùng M-TP. Users can appropriately utilize him in the final circle to gain an advantage on the battlefield.

When looking at his skill, it essentially unleashes a sonic wave forward, damaging 5 gloo walls within 50 meters. There is a cooldown duration of 85 seconds upon each usage. On top of that, each gloo wall that is deployed will increase health recovery by 4 points.

After Skyler is taken to the max level, the range of the ability rises to 100 meters, the cooldown is lowered to 60 seconds, and the HP recovery becomes 9 points.

3) Dimitri

Ability: Healing Heartbeat

Description: Dimitri is a world-renowned sound technology engineer.

Dimitri was launched last year after a collaboration took place with Dimitri Vegas. He has been considered to be a substitute for Alok and K by many players.

At the lowest level of Healing Heartbeat, a 3.5m-diameter healing zone is created, and users and allies will recover 3 health per second. If taken down, they will be eligible to self-recover and get back up (revive themselves). The zone will last for 10 seconds, followed by a cooldown time of 85 seconds.

At max, the duration of the zone will be increased to 15 seconds, and the cooldown will drop to 60 seconds, increasing the overall utility.

2) Alok

Ability: Drop the Beat

Description: Alok is a world famous DJ, ready to drop a beat.

Alok has remained one of the top options amongst the players in Free Fire MAX for the past few years. His ability, Drop the Beat, is excellent on the battlefield and enables users to regain health.

Upon activation of the skill, a 5m aura gets created, increasing the overall movement speed by 15%. The aura also restores 5 HP per second for 5 seconds. The two effects will not stack up, and there is a cooldown duration of 70 seconds.

Once taken to the peak level, the duration will increase to 10 seconds, the boost in speed will become 15%, and the cooldown time will come down to 50 seconds.

1) K

Ability: Master of All

Description: K is a professor and jiu-jitsu expert.

K is undoubtedly the best option to have in Free Fire MAX. His ability is outstanding, and with the proper combination, it has the potential to provide players with a significant competitive edge.

Basically, Master of All features two different modes:

Jiu-jitsu: 500% increase in EP conversion rate.

500% increase in EP conversion rate. Psychology: Recovery of 3 EP every 2.2 seconds (up to 150 EP).

Switching between these two modes has a cooldown duration of 3 seconds. When the skill reaches its maximum level, only the Psychology mode is affected, resulting in the recovery of 3 EP every second, up to 250 EP.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far