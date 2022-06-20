5 tips to use Gloo Walls like pro players in Free Fire MAX OB34 version

Gloo Walls are one of Free Fire MAX's most useful utility items. They play a significant role in almost all game modes and give players the ability to obtain immediate cover, protecting them from enemy fire.

However, mastering the skill of using Gloo Walls effectively is not simple. Players will need to put in a significant amount of practice to achieve the same level of expertise as pro players. They can improve by incorporating different tips and tricks to speed up the process.

The following section provides five of the best tips for using Gloo Walls.

Note: The list of tips for using Gloo Walls is in no particular order. Additionally, they represent the opinion of the writer.

Rushing, rotating and reviving: Top 5 ways to use Gloo Walls in Free Fire MAX

5) Enclose opponents in buildings/houses

When looking for loot within a house during a match, it is quite probable that the players may come upon an adversary within the structure. If anything like that happens to users in Free Fire MAX, they can easily trap a particular opponent by employing Gloo Wall grenades.

This will give them an ideal chance to eliminate that foe, and all they would need to do is hurl a grenade at the trapped enemy.

4) While rotating in open

These can be placed in Free Fire MAX to get cover in the open (Image via JASWANT GAMER/YouTube)

In the later phases of a match, when the zone gets smaller, players are typically obliged to rotate while running through the open. Consequently, there is a risk that enemies may eliminate them.

In such situations, Gloo Walls can come in handy to keep them secure. Despite this, they will still need to be prepared to engage in combat since their foes could have Skyler or Nairi to help them break through the Gloo Walls.

3) Revive teammates and get the team back up

Users can keep their teammates alive in the game by reviving them using Gloo Walls (Image via Garena)

Playing duo or squad matches with friends in Free Fire MAX is something that many players enjoy. Those who participate in such games will unquestionably be aware of the significance of the survival of their teammates.

Accordingly, Gloo Walls can serve as a suitable cover in the event that an ally is knocked down, allowing the friend to be revived and the team to get back on track.

2) Rushing onto opponents

Within the Free Fire MAX community, the rush gameplay style is considered one of the most popular types of gameplay. This is primarily due to the fact that players like being aggressive and engaging in fights with other players.

While playing in an aggressive manner, players frequently put themselves in positions where they are vulnerable to an opponent's fire from a variety of angles. They may use Gloo Walls to hide behind as they take out their opponents more easily. They can also construct an exit from an awkward encounter by setting up multiple Gloo Walls as a barrier between them.

1) 360-degree and other tricks

Players can perform the trick to gain cover from enemies on the battlefield (Image via Sportskeeda)

The battle royale game's player base uses a wide variety of Gloo Wall tricks. Nevertheless, the 360-degree Gloo Wall is one of the most successful strategies since it enables players to get total cover and perform actions such as reloading, healing, reviving, and many more.

Aside from that, there are a bunch of other tricks as well, such as the sit-up and back-run Gloo Wall. Players may also learn this to improve their diversity and creativity when competing on the battlefield.

