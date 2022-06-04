What is the 360° Gloo Wall trick and how to do it in Free Fire MAX

Free Fire MAX provides several useful utilities in the form of a range of grenades, all of which have a specific function. One of the many available options, gloo wall grenades will undoubtedly become more important to users as they rise through the ranks.

These grenades automatically create a durable wall where placed, providing immediate cover. In addition to being employed perfectly for defensive purposes, it can be easily utilized for aggressive maneuvers and moving towards opponents through open areas.

In addition, players can do the 360° Gloo Wall trick along with others like Run Back and more, which has the potential to be of utmost significance in a match in Free Fire MAX. As a result, getting better with the usage of this utility item has become even more important.

Exploring the 360° Gloo Wall trick in Free Fire MAX and its use

The 360° Gloo Wall technique requires the rapid deployment of multiple gloo wall grenades to create protection from all directions in Free Fire MAX. This is usually performed in custom room matches where users have unlimited gloo wall grenades. However, it can be a viable option even during battle royale and clash squad matches.

This trick can be used when users are ambushed from all directions and need immediate cover, particularly for healing. Players can utilize it to revive their teammates when they are in the midst of an intense battle.

How to perform this trick?

Performing this trick is not difficult to execute once users have gotten hold of it. This trick can be broken down into the following steps:

Step 1: Once users have fired a few shots at their opponents, they will have to drag the fire button downwards to get the crosshairs close to the ground.

Step 2: Subsequently, they need to put down a sit-up or crouch gloo wall, which entails pressing the crouch button and then clicking the fire button.

Step 3: Next, players can subsequently create a wall through the left fire button. Additionally, if gamers wish, they can also drag and place the Gloo Walls through the right fire button while dragging the joystick on the left side.

Sensitivity and HUD for this trick in Free Fire MAX

Right sensitivity needs to be used by players (Image via Garena)

Sensitivity settings are the most important element of getting this trick entirely right. Gamers should set the general sensitivity to 100 to ensure smooth movement of the camera angle. At the same time, users with high-end devices may set it slightly lower.

Other options do not influence this trick, and as a result, gamers can set them at any level. While setting the HUD to perform this trick, they should set the fire and crouch buttons close to each other to ensure that there is no delay while placing the walls.

Tips for new players

Practice is needed to perform the trick flawlessly (Image via Sportskeeda)

To execute this trick perfectly, users will have to place the first gloo wall quickly so that they do not receive damage from their opponents. For the same, they can practice this move in the gloo wall section of the training island.

Players will have to practice this trick regularly to ensure that they can perform it effortlessly during a match.

