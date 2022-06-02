Best Free Fire MAX sensitivity settings for headshot on Android devices (June 2022)

Many players who play Free Fire MAX have their sights set on climbing higher in the rankings. They wish to improve various aspects of their gameplay for the same purpose and get better at the battle royale title.

There are several things that users would have to work on, with one of the most important being improving their ability to land headshots. Mastering the art of headshots would enable them to take down enemies quickly with the least effort.

To aim within the game perfectly, players should have optimal sensitivity settings depending on the device being used. The following is a list of the best settings they can incorporate in Free Fire MAX.

Note: The choice of sensitivity levels is subjective, and the settings listed here are those that the writer feels are the best.

Ideal Free Fire MAX sensitivity settings to use on Android devices for headshots

These are the best settings that gamers can utilize in the game for hitting headshots (Image via Garena)

It is recommended that users select settings on the higher end of the range since it makes flicking the crosshairs simpler. The following is a list of the best sensitivity settings that players can use in Free Fire MAX for headshots:

General: 90 – 100

Red Dot: 90 – 100

2x Scope: 85 – 95

4x Scope: 80 – 90

Sniper Scope: 80 – 90

Free Look: 75 – 85

The settings mentioned above are not set in stone and can be changed at players' convenience, considering their preferred playing style, HUD, and other factors.

Once players become used to these settings, they will notice a considerable improvement in their gameplay and aim. However, getting used to these settings might take a few days.

Tips for headshots

These tips can help users in improving their aim (Image via Garena)

These are some tips to land headshots in the game:

1) Crosshair placement: Players' crosshair positioning is vital when trying to hit accurate headshots in Free Fire MAX. They should always aim their crosshairs slightly upwards around the head height of the opponents.

2) Drag headshots: Drag headshots are one of the techniques for hitting the headshots, and players can practice them to become more efficient. It involves dragging the fire button upwards to align the crosshairs on the heads and then firing the shot.

3) Practice: Users must put in a lot of practice to improve their skills and aim. They can go to the training range and practice every day. Additionally, players can head to the combat zone to test their aim against real opponents.

Steps to changing the sensitivity

These are the steps that users can follow to alter their sensitivity settings in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Players must first launch Free Fire MAX on their smartphones and then proceed to the 'Settings' option by clicking on its icon in the upper-right corner.

Players should head over to the 'Sensitivity' section and change the required ones (Image via Garena)

Step 2: The in-game settings section will appear on their screen, and they can subsequently tap on the 'Sensitivity' section.

Step 3: Lastly, players can alter the necessary settings as per their requirements.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far