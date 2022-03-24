5 best character abilities in Garena Free Fire after OB33 update

The OB33 update in Free Fire brought some much-needed changes to the game. Alongside the new content, numerous characters received buffs as well. Their abilities now feel more practical and have better application during matches.

While there are many to choose from, only a few are truly worth using. They are all-rounders and can be used in solo and squad modes. Given their flexibility, they can be used defensively and aggressively in combat.

Note: Sportskeeda does not encourage Indian players to play Free Fire in India since it is banned.

Free Fire characters that have become formidable in combat following the OB33 update

5) A124

Following the Free Fire OB33 update, A124 receives some much-needed rework. Her ability, Thrill Of Battle, now unleashes an electromagnetic wave capable of disabling enemies within 8 meters.

Opponents within the radius will be unable to use their abilities, and cooldown time will also be affected. Once activated, the ability will last for 60 seconds and has a cooldown period of 50 seconds.

4) Jota

When it comes to survivability, Jota is one of the best characters in Free Fire. His ability, Sustained Raids, allows the user to recover HP from fights. Every bullet that makes contact with an opponent heals the player for a small amount.

If they are downed or killed in combat, the player gains 20% HP. This ability allows the user to adopt an aggressive playstyle and consistently push the enemy towards their death.

3) Nikita

Nikita's ability, Firearms Expert, now truly lives up to its name. When using an SMG, the character reloads the weapon 4% faster, and the last five bullets deal 20% extra damage.

This makes her deadly in the hands of players who use SMGs. With increased reload speeds and bonus damage, opponents will not have time to mount an effective counterattack.

2) Steffie

Following the update, Steffie's ability, Painted Refuge, when activated, blocks all throwables within a 3.5-meter radius. Allies within the area will recover 10% armor durability every second.

Additionally, the bullet damage taken from enemies has been reduced by 10%. The ability lasts for 20 seconds and requires 45 seconds to cool down. Considering all these perks, Steffie has become one of the most defensive characters in Free Fire.

1) Rafael

While Rafael was already a deadly silent assassin in Free Fire, his ability was reworked to make him even more powerful in combat. The Dead Silent ability has been buffed to increase the bleed-out effect to 40%.

With such a high bleed-out rate, opponents once downed will not have the time to be revived. This is a game-changer when fighting a 1v4 match or wanting to play super aggressively.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The abilities mentioned are at the characters' minimum level.

