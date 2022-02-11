5 tips to best use gloo wall for defense in Garena Free Fire

Using gloo walls in Free Fire is an art. Skilled players can use them in numerous ways during battle. They provide a lot of protection and can be used to dominate the match in the right hands.

While it can be used offensively, most players use it for defensive purposes. They can stop bullets, block entry points, and even keep the enemy at bay. By following these few tips, players can learn to use gloo walls for defense.

These are a few ways in which gloo walls can be used for defense in Free Fire

5) Block opponents from using melee attacks

When going fist-to-fist with Kla in Free Fire, most players will not be able to survive for long. Given the high damage output, running away is the best option. However, at times, players are unable to get to safety.

In these situations, a well-placed gloo wall will block the enemy and keep them at bay. With enough space created, players can now either run away or open fire and take the enemy out.

4) Deny entry to buildings and structures by blocking access points

Hard cover is a lifesaver in Free Fire. They can absorb infinite damage and keep the player safe. However, if opponents manage to get close, they will be able to bypass the cover and deal damage to the player directly.

To avoid this situation, players can use gloo walls to block access points to the building or structure they are held up in. Even though they can be destroyed with gunfire, the enemy will have to waste a lot of ammo to achieve this.

3) When rushed by an enemy with SMGs, use a gloo wall to block damage

During rushes, at times, the enemy uses SMGs or even Akimbo weapons. They inflict heavy damage on anyone in their path and almost guarantee elimination every time.

Fortunately, a well-placed gloo wall will be able to absorb all of the damage. Once the firing stops, the player can easily counter-attack and secure a kill or chase the opponent away.

2) Stop a vehicle in its tracks

It is a well-known fact that gloo walls can stop bullets. However, they can even bring vehicles to a grinding halt. With a bit of skill and luck, a player can stop a vehicle by placing the gloo wall either under it or in front of it.

This is useful when the opponent is rash-driving a vehicle trying to knock players down. Unfortunately, once the vehicle hits the gloo wall, it is likely to break. Players will only have a brief few seconds to take action before the vehicle moves again.

1) Create choke points to keep the enemy in place

In Free Fire, a great way to pin an enemy down is by creating a choke point. This ensures that their only means of moving forward is through a hail of bullets. Those foolhardy enough will attempt to rush, while others will escape, trying to find an alternative route.

While most of the time, natural hard covers provide a choke point, they can also be created with gloo walls. This is vital for containing enemies in team fights and ensuring that they can't rotate or flank attack the team.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Ravi Iyer