Top 5 most stylish Free Fire Gloo Wall designs for Indian region

Garena Free Fire is quite prominent for providing fans with uniquely designed accessories. Developers often introduce several skins for weapons, loot boxes, vehicles, and many more. Most of these designs arrive through multiple events based on collaborations, festivals, top-ups, etc.

Gloo walls are among the widely used utilities in Free Fire that arrive in various designs. Although most of the time, gloo wall designs are not available in the Free Fire store, users can find them on special occasions. Hence, users can keep an eye on the return of stylish Free Fire Gloo Wall skins.

Indian fans can find the most stylish gloo wall designs that have made it to their Free Fire server.

Garena Free Fire: The coolest gloo wall skins that can be spotted in the Indian server matches

1) Cobra Strike

Cobra Strike gloo wall in Free Fire (Image via Roar Gaming/YouTube)

An item from the Cobra series, the red-colored gloo wall flaunts the face of the red serpent with its large fangs. The menacing and beautiful skin, Cobra Strike made its way to the game through the Cobra Party event as a primary reward. It was available from 26 February to 4 March, earlier this year.

2) Death Guardian

Death Guardian skin in Free Fire (Image via Roar Gaming/YouTube)

Featuring the face of the Guard-like figure in the middle, Death Guardian is one of the best gloo wall designs of all time. The red-colored eyes' continuous glowing makes the design more appealing. The Death Guardian gloo wall is a must-have item, and players should not miss the chance to acquire it whenever it arrives in Free Fire.

3) Gloo wall - Gold Vault

Gold Vault in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

The Money Heist collab made its return to Free Fire earlier this month and brought plenty of chances for players to grab exclusive rewards. The Gol Vault gloo wall was among the prizes available during that limited period, and it was among the best items in the event and featured a realistic look that many users liked.

4) Spikey Spine

Spikey Spine in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Spikey Spine is a gloo wall skin that uses pink and grey colors with a design of thorns on the backbone. The structure is quite interesting with greater width, making the gloo wall a great option in a match. Spikey Spine was among the items that made their return to Free Fire recently.

5) Ancient Order

Ancient Order (Image via YouTube/ProNation)

Ranking among Free Fire's rarest gloo wall designs, Ancient Order has a pretty exclusive look. It boasts a design of a black warrior-like figure holding two swords in the middle while also featuring a red-colored aura around the same.

The white-colored skin was also quite popular among the fans when it was available as a pre-order reward for Elite Pass Season 24.

Note: This list has not been written in any particular order and only reflects the writer's opinions.

