Free Fire rewards for today (11 February): How to get free emote, bundle, loot boxes, and more

The Squad Beatz event has been running in Free Fire for the past week. Gamers have been completely enthralled by the range of sub-events, challenges, and missions, all of which reward them with various freebies such as bundles, skins, and more.

When the developers provide freebies, users seldom leave this opportunity as the exclusive items usually require the usage of diamonds, which is not always a feasible option.

Free Fire rewards for today (11 February 2022)

Brassy Audiobomb Loot Box & Burnt BBQ emote (Squad Beatz Top Up 2)

The new Top-Up event in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

The new top-up event is available until 14 February, and gamers will need to purchase diamonds to get the items for free. They can avail of the loot box for free by buying 100 diamonds, while the emote is available after a top up of 500 diamonds.

The top-up events in Free Fire improve the value offered on in-app purchases as these items cost a decent amount of diamonds in the store.

Aurora Audiobomb Loot Box (Travel Mission)

The Travel Mission will end tomorrow (Image via Garena)

Travel Mission is still accessible for a few days longer and will conclude on 12 February. As a result, users need to quickly accomplish a mission requiring them to cover a specified distance.

They can get the Aurora Audiobomb Loot Box and 5x Beatz Token – Ruby by traveling 20000 meters.

Pan – Maroon Laster (Kill Challenge)

Kill Challenge will be easy to complete (Image via Garena)

As indicated by the name, players must eliminate a specified number of opponents to earn rewards. This should not be difficult to attain, given that the event ends only on 14 February, and they have to kill 50 opponents for the Pan – Maroon Laster, which will take only a few games.

Maroon Laser Parachute (Music Project)

Music Project event in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

The Music Project started on 9 February and requires gamers to complete a daily mission to acquire tokens that they can utilize to achieve four music effects and eight-stage effects. Once they have unlocked the specified number of effects, they can redeem the rewards.

Users must unlock nine effects for obtaining the Maroon Laser Parachute.

Jewel Mystified Bundle (Drone Supply)

The Jewel Mystified Bundle is available once users collect 120 stars (Image via Garena)

The main web event interface for Squad Beatz has been available in Free Fire since the event's start. Gamers need to collect the Beatz Token – Ruby and subsequently play the Gem Shuffle to earn stars to redeem rewards from the Drone Supply.

Users may also exchange three of these tokens for a single star.

Beatz Token – Ruby (Beatz Daily Mission and After match drop)

Gamers can collect tokens as after-match drops (Image via Garena)

Players can collect Beatz Tokens by completing daily missions, including playing games for a given duration, eliminating opponents, and more. Moreover, they can acquire the tokens after every match.

Free Fire users can get three tokens for playing the Battle Royale and CS modes, while they obtain two tokens for playing the Lone Wolf mode.

Edited by Ravi Iyer