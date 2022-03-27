3 best Free Fire character combinations for passive rank push OB33 update

Free Fire has a separate ranked season for each of its core-game modes, and there is an intense desire to advance their ranks and climb up the tiers. Character combinations are several factors that might help people in the same process.

In general, any character combination formed in the game can only have one active and three passive skills. However, due to the large number of characters accessible in Free Fire, users are frequently puzzled about which character to acquire and which pairings to construct.

Disclaimer: Users from India should refrain from downloading or playing Free Fire due to a government-imposed ban on the game.

Top character combinations to choose in Free Fire for passive rank push (OB33 update)

3) Dimitri + Laura + Maro + Rafael

This combo is great for long-range fights in the game (Image via Garena)

Dimitri: Healing Heartbeat

Healing Heartbeat is the name of the ability, and it generates a 3.5m-diameter healing zone in which users and allies regenerate 3 HP every second. Moreover, they can self-recover and get back up if knocked down. It will run for 10 seconds, followed by an 85-second cooldown.

Laura: Sharp Shooter

While scoped-in, Laura's Sharp Shooter increases players' accuracy by 10%.

Maro: Falcon Fervor

Maro's particular skill increases damage with distance, up to 5%. Furthermore, damage to marked enemies is increased by 1%.

Rafael: Dead Silent

Rafael's ability will silence the firing sound when using Snipers and Marksman rifles in Free Fire, and successful shots will cause foes to bleed 40% quicker.

2) Alok + Kapella + Shirou + Jota

These characters pair well and can help players improve their performance (Image via Garena)

Alok: Drop the Beat

In Free Fire, Alok's Drop the Beat generates a 5m aura that increases the movement speed by 10% and recovers five health every second for five seconds. Effects do not stack, and a 45-second cooldown period is enforced after each use.

Kapella: Healing Song

Healing Song increases the effects of healing items and skills by 10%. It also reduces ally health loss when downed by 20%.

Shirou: Damage Delivered

With Damage Delivered of Shirou, if a foe within 80 meters hits the user, the attacker will get marked for 6 seconds. The initial shot against that opponent will have a 50% increased armor penetration, and there's a 25-second cooldown.

Jota: Sustained Raids

In Sustained Raids, hitting an enemy with a gun restores players' health. Furthermore, 10% of the total HP will be refilled upon taking down that foe.

1) K + Miguel + Moco + Luqueta

Using this combination, the players will be able to push rank (Image via Garena)

K: Master of All

K's ability leads to an increase in the max EP by 50, and it has two modes:

Jiu-jitsu: Increases EP conversion rate by 500%.

Increases EP conversion rate by 500%. Psychology: Replenishes 3 EP every 2.2 seconds, up to 150 EP.

There's a 3-second cooldown associated with the mode change.

Miguel: Crazy Slayer

When players obtain a frag, 30 EP is recovered while they have Miguel equipped. The EP can later be converted into HP with K's special skill.

Moco: Hacker's Eye

After hitting an opponent, Moco's ability will tag them for two seconds, and it will also share the location with teammates.

Luqueta: Hat Trick

With Luqueta's Hat Trick in Free Fire, each kill will increase the maximum health by 10, up to 50.

Note: The selection of character combinations varies based on the playing style, and the ones mentioned above represent the writer's opinion. No characters have been repeated to give more options, and the abilities listed are at their lowest level in Free Fire.

