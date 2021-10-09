3 best Free Fire character combinations for rank push in October 2021

Characters, pets, and gun skins with attributes are some of the unique elements in Free Fire that directly influence the player's gameplay. The game features over 40 characters that have unique abilities, with the exception of Primis and Nulla.

These abilities can be broadly classified into two categories – active and passive. The former must be activated by the player in-game, while the latter is automatically applied. Furthermore, players can combine the abilities of four characters to gain the upper hand over opponents.

It is important to stress that each of these combinations can only consist of one active ability, and the rest can only be passive.

Note: The choice of character in Free Fire is subjective and depends on the players' preference. The list given below reflects the writer's opinions.

Top 3 character combinations for pushing rank in Free Fire

All the abilities of the Free Fire characters mentioned below are at the highest level. Here is a list of the best character combinations in the game:

3) Chrono + Moco + Antonio + Kla

Chrono: Time Turner

Chrono was nerfed for the second time in the recent update (Image via Free Fire)

Time Turner creates a force field upon activation that blocks a cretain amount of damage from any enemies outside. Players can continue shooting from within the force field. Simultaneously, movement speed is boosted 10% at the highest level, and the effects last for five seconds. Moreover, the cooldown of the ability is set at 220 seconds.

Moco: Hacker's Eye

Hacker's Eye tags enemies (Image via Free Fire)

When players use Moco and shoot at enemies, they will be tagged for five seconds at level 6. Furthermore, this information will be shared with teammates.

Antonio: Gangster's Spirit

Users will start with 235 HP when they equip Antonio's ability at the highest level (Image via Free Fire)

If players equip Antonio's ability, they will get an extra 35 health points at the start of the round.

Kla: Muay Thai

Muay Thai boosts fist damage by 400% (Image via Free Fire)

Kla initially buffs fist damage by 100%. This is further increased to 400% when the ability gets to level 6.

Users can effectively use this character combination for Clash Squad matches as Chrono's ability can be used in every round, providing cover in dire situations. Gamers will also have an advantage with Antonio's ability allowing them to start the round with 235 HP.

Kla will help them engage in melee combat from close range, which will be immensely useful in the first few rounds. Meanwhile, Hacker's Eye will help players gain information on their enemies whereabouts and out-maneuver them.

2) K + D-Bee + Miguel + Joseph

K: Master of All

K's ability has two different modes (Image via Free Fire)

K's ability has two separate modes – Jiu-jitsu mode, which buffs up the EP conversion rate by 500%, and Psychology mode which restores EP. At the highest level, they will gain two EP every two seconds up to 150 EP.

Miguel: Crazy Slayer

Miguel replenishes EP on every kill (Image via Free Fire)

Miguel's Crazy Slayer complements K's ability as it also restores EP on every kill. At the initial level, users restore 30 EP, but it is increased to 80 EP on every kill at the final level.

D-Bee: Bullet Beats

At the highest level players will gain 10% movement speed and 35% accuracy (Image via Free Fire)

D-Bee is among the newer additions to the list of characters. This passive ability comes into the picture when users are firing while moving. It then increases the movement speed by 10% and the accuracy by 35%.

Joseph: Nutty Movement

Joseph will help users move around quickly (Image via Free Fire)

Joseph is available as a top-up reward. Movement speed and sprinting speed are increased by 20% at the maximum level whenever damage is inflicted on the user.

This combination is well balanced for aggressive gameplay. The Master of All and Crazy Slayer abilities go hand-in-hand as users may set K's ability to Jiu-Jitsu mode when gaining EP through kills. They will then have a constant source of healing as long as they have EP remaining.

Joseph's ability will help gamers get out of dangerous situations with an increase in speed when they are under heavy fire from opponents. Furthermore, they will easily mow down opponents with SMGs and shotguns as Bullet Beats will increase their accuracy while moving and shooting.

1) Alok + Jota + Luqueta + Jai

Alok: Drop the Beat

Alok is very popular among players (Image via Free Fire)

This ability creates an aura within which players can enjoy an increased movement speed along with HP replenishment. They gain a 15% increase in movement speed and also restore 5 HP per second for a total of 10 seconds.

Jota: Sustained Raids

Sustained Raids helps to recover some HP whenever users inflict damage on their opponents. Additionally, knocking down an enemy will recover 20% of HP.

Luqueta: Hat Trick

Luqueta was buffed in the OB29 update (Image via Free Fire)

Luqueta was buffed in the OB29 update, and at level 6, every kill increases maximum HP by 25 up to 50. Therefore, after two kills, users' maximum health points will reach 250.

Jai: Raging Reload

Jai's Microchip can be purchased from the store (Image via Free Fire)

Jai's Microchip is available in the store and can be purchased to unlock the character's ability. This ability automatically reloads the gun's magazine by 45% whenever users down their opponents. However, the ability is restricted to the AR, pistol, SMG, and shotgun.

Using this combination, players will have a constant source of healing and will not have to worry much about medkits. Alok and Jota will continuously recover any HP that is lost. At the same time, Luqueta will increase the maximum HP.

Furthermore, they will not have to worry about the ammunition very often. They will also get the magazine using Raging Reload.

