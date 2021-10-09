How to get Free Fire diamonds for cheap and unlock DJ Alok in October 2021

Free Fire offers a wide range of characters. Each boasts a unique set of abilities that enhance the gameplay, giving players an edge against their opponents. Although Alok was added in late 2019, he has remained one of the top choices for players of all skill levels.

Drop the Beat is a versatile ability that creates a 5m aura, which buffs the movement speed by 15% at the highest level. Simultaneously, they will also replenish 5 health points per second for a total of 10 seconds. Users use this ability every 45 seconds. The character is up for grabs for 599 diamonds in the store.

There are a few ways through which users can get diamonds for a comparatively lower cost and purchase various items within the game, including Alok.

Steps to get cheap diamonds for DJ Alok in Free Fire

Weekly membership costs INR 159 and costs INR 799 monthly. (Image via Free Fire)

The Free Fire membership feature allows users to obtain diamonds at just a fraction of their original cost. Garena recently revamped its entire membership system, relaunching the S-VIP, late check-in feature and more. The following options are available:

Weekly membership

Price: INR 159

Total 450 diamonds (100 diamonds instantly and remaining 350 diamonds over a week)

Other perks worth 425 diamonds (including 8x Universal EP badges, missed chances and more)

Monthly membership

Price: INR 799

Total 2600 diamonds (500 diamonds instantly and 2100 diamonds in the whole month)

Other perks worth 3550 diamonds (including Weapon Skin Gift Box, 60x Universal EP badge and more)

Super VIP Privileges

Activated when both weekly and monthly memberships are active. (Note: The perks below will only be available until both are simultaneously active.)

15 diamonds daily

1x Daily Evo Gun Token Box

Users can purchase two weekly memberships and collect diamonds to get Alok (Image via Free Fire)

Taking into account the number of diamonds that can be obtained through either of the two memberships, it is clear that the in-game currency is available at a fraction of its original cost. For instance, 310 diamonds cost INR 250, which is significantly higher than a membership. Even with the 100% bonus on this pack, a membership is still cheaper.

Furthermore, the monthly membership offers even more value. However, users will have to wait for a while to collect all the diamonds from the membership.

How to purchase a membership for cheap diamonds in Free Fire

Step 1: Free Fire players must open the game and tap on the membership icon beside the diamond icon.

Select the preferred membership (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Next, they should select the desired membership and make the payment through the method added to their Google account.

Step 3: They can collect diamonds for the entire duration of their membership to purchase Alok.

Generally, users will have to purchase a pack of 520 diamonds and 100 diamonds for INR 480 to purchase DJ Alok. Alternatively, they can purchase two weekly memberships for INR 159 each to get 900 diamonds and obtain the character. Players can purchase a single monthly membership costing INR 799.

Edited by Sabine Algur