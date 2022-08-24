3 best Free Fire characters like DJ Alok in 2022

Characters are essential to Garena Free Fire, with their abilities being a core gameplay component. Developers have integrated many unique characters due to frequent updates, collaborations, and more.

Based on renowned DJ Alok Petrillo, Alok is one of the game's most popular characters due to his incredible skill known as 'Drop the Ability.' At the base level, he produces an aura that increases the movement speed by 10% and restores 5 HP for 5 seconds.

Note: The following list is based on the writer's opinion, and the user's choice may vary based on their playing style and preference.

Top 3 characters in Free Fire DJ Alok

3) Skyler

Skyler's ability is great for users who enjoy rush gameplay in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Ability: Riptide Rhythm

Description: Skyler is a CEO and superstar.

Skyler is the in-game persona of Sơn Tùng M-TP, and he features an incredible ability called Riptide Rhythm. At the lowest level, players can unleash a sonic wave forward, damaging 5 Gloo Walls in a range of 50 meters. Upon usage, a cooldown time of 85 seconds is applied.

Additionally, every Gloo Wall that players will deploy on the battlefield will increase HP recovery starting from 4 points. The recovery effects do not stack.

After taking the character to the maximum level, the ability range will increase to 100 meters, and the HP recovery will become 9 points. On top of this, the cooldown will come down to 60 seconds, enabling users to use Riptide Rhythm more frequently.

2) Dimitri

Dimitri's incredible ability helps users to restore health within the game (Image via Garena)

Ability: Healing Heartbeat

Description: Dimitri is a world-renowned sound technology engineer.

Dimitri was introduced to Garena Free Fire during the previous year's 4th-anniversary celebrations. The character is based on Dimitri Vegas and possesses Healing Heartbeat skills. At the base level, the ability's activation will create a 3.5m-diameter healing zone, which will last for 10 seconds.

Inside that particular zone, gamers and all their allies will be recovering 3 HP per second. They will also be eligible to self-recover if they get knocked down while in the zone. This will be followed by a cooldown duration of 85 seconds.

When looking at Dimitri's peak level, the duration of the zone will increase to 15 seconds, meaning that players will be able to gain a total of 45 HP. The cooldown will further be lowered to 60 seconds.

1) K

K has an incredible ability called Master of All in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Ability: Master of All

Description: K is a professor and jiu-jitsu expert.

K is arguably the best option in Free Fire and is often considered the best alternative to Alok. The character has an ability called Master of All, which increases the Max EP by 50. Furthermore, there are two different modes:

Jiu-jitsu: Users and allies within 6m will get a 500% increase in their EP conversion rate.

Psychology: Users will regain 3 EP every 2.2 seconds, up to 150 EP.

Consequently, individuals can gather EP using the Psychology mode and then convert it into HP in the Jiu-jitsu mode. It is worth noting that the mode switch has a cooldown of 3 seconds.

Meanwhile, when speaking about the character's max level, only the Psychology mode will see a change, and gamers will be able to regain 3 EP every second, up to 150 EP.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India, and users belonging to the nation must avoid playing the battle royale title within the country. They may enjoy Free Fire MAX since it was not prohibited.

Edited by Srijan Sen