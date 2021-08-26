3 best Free Fire drop tactics to get Booyah easily: Beginner's guide

There are three maps in Free Fire – Bermuda, Purgatory, and Kalahari. Playstyle plays an important role in determining where a player needs to drop in order to get the best outcome.

Players often search for the best places to drop so that they can get the best loot. However, Free Fire gamers, especially beginners, must also learn more about drop tactics that they can implement to make their descent into the battlefield smoother.

Free Fire drop tactics for beginners

Beginners can use any of the three drop tactics given below in Free Fire:

1) Skilled squad

Players who have a skilled squad must choose hot drop locations to get the greatest number of kills early on in the game. Most of the Free Fire beginners are not skilled enough to handle such situations and must not use this tactic.

Free Fire gamers in aggressive gameplay often choose the Bimasakti Strip in Bermuda as it is preferred by the majority of the players. Pochinok is another place where there is intense gunfight during the early stages of the match.

2) Passive gameplay

Passive players tend to land in unpopular places

Passive players often land in an offbeat place where there are fewer buildings to loot from. They pick up the essentials from the initial landing spot and then find their way around the map to loot more from nearby buildings around.

These players implement a strategy to win the match, rather than aggressiveness. Mobile gamers like these have a better chance at survival until the end than the ones who push their luck from the very beginning.

3) Pet advantage

Players who want to drop early to take advantage of early loot must choose Falco. This pet allows the whole squad to land quickly by enhancing the diving speed.

Strategic players can use the pet to fly farther away from the main path and land in a safe location. The pet increases the gliding and diving speed by 15% and 25% respectively at the initial level, and 45% and 50% respectively at the final level.

