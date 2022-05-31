3 best Free Fire MAX character combinations without Chrono after OB34 update

Each Free Fire MAX character, except Nulla and Primis, boasts a particular skill, which further enhances players' tactical prowess in a match. Based on the mode of activation, one can categorize abilities as active and passive.

The former skills are considered more potent than the latter ones due to their combat advantage in a match. Players' skill-set, in-game performance, luck, et cetera are some factors that dominate the result of a Free Fire MAX match.

However, one can maximize their chances of surviving various combat situations by equipping a decent character ability. Furthermore, players can create character combinations in the game using four skills.

Readers should continue reading this article to learn more about the best character combinations in Free Fire MAX after the OB34 update.

Disclaimer: This list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's opinion.

Garena Free Fire MAX OB34 update: The best character combinations without Chrono

One can use four skills - three passive and one active - in a character combination once they have unlocked all the additional slots. Thus, players can enhance the capabilities of their active ability characters like Alok, Chrono, Wukong, Skyler, and more by using suitable passive skills.

The latest OB34 update has brought various balance changes in Garena Free Fire and its MAX variant. Many characters like Chrono have received buffs, while Alok and Skyler were nerfed after the update. Some characters also received an ability rework to balance their performance.

After the OB34 update, here are the top three character combinations without Chrono that users can try in Garena Free Fire MAX:

1) K with Maxim, Jota, and Kapella

K with Maxim, Jota, and Kapella (Image via Free Fire MAX)

Active:

Master of All (K) - Gamers can claim an increased max EP capacity by at least 50 points alongside two separate ability modes. The first mode, i.e., Jiu-jitsu, grants the teammates a 500% increased conversion rate. At the same time, the other mode, Psychology, assists by adding two EP every 2.2 seconds.

Passive:

Sustained Raids (Jota) - One can receive some HP recovery after hitting or knocking down the enemies with firearms.

- One can receive some HP recovery after hitting or knocking down the enemies with firearms. Healing Song (Kapella) - It assists with enhanced effectiveness of healing skills and equipment, while allies receive a reduction in HP loss when downed.

- It assists with enhanced effectiveness of healing skills and equipment, while allies receive a reduction in HP loss when downed. Gluttony (Maxim) - Users can receive a reduction in consumption time of Mushrooms and Medkits.

2) Skyler with Luqueta, Moco, and Hayato

Skyler with Luqueta, Moco, and Hayato (Image via Free Fire MAX)

Active:

Riptide Rhythm (Skyler) - Players can use Skyler's sonic wave to destroy as many as five gloo walls. At the same time, if destruction effects are not in use, one can enhance their HP, starting with four points, by deploying gloo walls each gloo wall deployment.

Passive:

Hacker's Eye (Moco) - Whenever a player hits opponents, Moco's ability will mark them on the map for a specific duration.

- Whenever a player hits opponents, Moco's ability will mark them on the map for a specific duration. Falcon Fervor (Luqueta) - One can deal enhanced damage at a longer distance. At the same time, the damage to the marked enemies also increases.

- One can deal enhanced damage at a longer distance. At the same time, the damage to the marked enemies also increases. Bushido (Hayato) - Players can claim an enhanced Armor penetration, with a significant decrease in HP.

3) Alok with D-bee, Jota, and Hayato

Alok with D-bee, Jota, and Hayato (Image via Free Fire MAX)

Active:

Drop the Beat (Alok) - There is a temporary increase in the movement speed of teammates by a significant amount when Alok's ability is activated. Apart from the speed boost, HP recovery happens at five HP/second. However, both effects don't work simultaneously and exhibit a variable cool down after five seconds of activation.

Passive:

Sustained Raids (Jota) - One can receive some HP recovery after hitting or knocking down the enemies with firearms.

- One can receive some HP recovery after hitting or knocking down the enemies with firearms. Bushido (Hayato) - Players can claim an enhanced Armor penetration, with a significant decrease in HP.

- Players can claim an enhanced Armor penetration, with a significant decrease in HP. Bullet Beats (D-Bee) - Players can activate the effects of D-Bee's ability by using guns while moving. The effects of the ability include an increase in movement speed (optimized as per the weapon players are using) and accuracy.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far