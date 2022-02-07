3 best Free Fire pet and character combinations in February 2022

Over the years, characters and pets have become an integral part of Free Fire’s gameplay due to the abilities and skills they possess. Garena launches new ones regularly to provide gamers with more choices on the battlefield.

Even though the overall selection is dependent on personal preference, gamers can incorporate an appropriate combination of characters and pets to boost their overall performance. As a result, many players seek the best ones they can choose.

Best character and pet combinations in Free Fire

3) Jota + Detective Panda

Jota: Sustained Raids

Jota (Image via Garena)

With Jota’s Sustained Raids, gamers gain health whenever they hit an opponent with a firearm. Additionally, 10% of health is recovered if they manage to take down a foe.

At the max level, 20% HP is restored upon knocking an adversary instead of the regular 10%.

Detective Panda: Panda’s Blessings

Detective Panda (Image via Garena)

Detective Panda’s ability gives 4 health points upon each kill. The number rises to 10 when the pet reaches level 3 (highest). This is particularly great for those who like playing aggressively in Free Fire.

2) Skyler + Mr. Waggor

Skyler: Riptide Rhythm

Skyler (Image via Garena)

A sonic wave is unleashed after activating Skyler's special skill, damaging five gloo walls in a radius of 50 meters. After every use, the ability has a 60-second cooldown time. Moreover, each gloo wall deployed by players will result in health recovery, beginning from 4 points.

On the max level of the character in Free Fire, the range of ability rises to 100 meters, the cooldown is reduced to 40 seconds, and the increase in health recovery surges to 9 points.

Mr. Waggor: Smooth Gloo

Mr. Waggor (Image via Garena)

One gloo wall is created with Mr. Waggor’s skill every 120 seconds if gamers do not possess any. Once it reaches the maximum level, a Gloo Wall is generated every 100 seconds when users have less than two.

1) K + Ottero/Agent Hop

K: Master of All

K (Image via Garena)

K’s ability increases max EP by 50, and it has two incredible modes: Jiu-Jitsu and Psychology. When the former is enabled, the conversion of EP rises by 500%, i.e., 5 EP gets converted into health every second. On the other hand, Psychology replenishes 3 EP every 2.2 seconds, up to 150 EP. To switch between them, there’s a 3-second cooldown.

If the character is raised to the highest level, the Psychology mode only gets affected, and gamers become eligible to restore 3 EP each second, up to a total of 250 EP.

Ottero: Double Blubber

Ottero (Image via Garena)

Ottero’s skill restores some EP when users utilize a Treatment Pistol or Med Kit. The amount gained is 35% of the health replenished by those healing items.

Later, at skill level 3 in Free Fire, the amount becomes 65% of the HP restored.

Agent Hop: Bouncing Bonus

Agent Hop (Image via Garena)

Alternatively, users can also opt for Agent Hop as its ability restores EP whenever the zone shrinks during the match. At the base level, the amount is 30, eventually becoming 50.

Note: This list solely reflects the writer’s opinion, and the choice of characters may vary.

