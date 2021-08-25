3 best Free Fire pets for BR mode in Season 22

Pets in Free Fire have unique abilities, just like the characters of this Battle Royale game. These abilities can be utilized by players as and when required in Battle Royale and Clash Squad matches.

Players can pair their pets with their favorite characters to get the best results. To find out which pets to pair with Thiva, players can click this article.

Pets with special powers have three levels in Free Fire. Upgrades make the pet more powerful with every level.

Since the competition is severe in ranked Battle Royale (BR) matches, players must learn more about which pets to pair with their Free Fire characters.

Pets to choose while playing ranked BR matches in Free Fire

1) Dr. Beanie

Dr. Beanie (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Dr. Beanie is the latest addition to the pool of Free Fire pets. The pet’s ability is called Dashy Duckwalk.

At the initial level, the movement speed while crouching is increased by 30% and at the maximum level, it is boosted by 60%. Since moving fast while crouching is very important to dodge bullets fired by opponents, this pet is a very good choice in ranked BR matches.

2) Robo

Robo (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Robo is arguably the best pet in Free Fire and for a good reason. Robo's ability is termed as Wall Enforcement.

This ability not only applies an additional shield to the deployed gloo wall but also helps players restore HPs. At the base level, players get a boost of up to 60 HPs and at the final level, up to 100 HPs can be recovered.

3) Rockie

Rockie (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Rockie is best paired with active characters in Free Fire who have long cooldown times like Chrono, Wukong, etc. His ability is called Stay Chill.

The cooldown period of a Free Fire character gets reduced by 6% at the first level and 15% at the sixth level. Since players like to play with active characters in BR matches, Rockie is a good choice.

The choice of pets in Free Fire is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual’s playing style.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Also read: 7 best Free Fire pets worth unlocking after OB29 update

Gaming Aura reveals Free Fire Max pre-registration release date. Check here!

Edited by R. Elahi