3 best Gloo Wall tricks for beginners in Free Fire MAX (June 2022)

Gloo Wall is a defensive utility in Free Fire MAX. Gamers can deploy it to create a temporary cover that can block a considerable amount of damage. Over time, players have discovered many ways of using the same for specific purposes.

Generally, those who can make proper use of Gloo Walls to gain an advantage are regarded as pro players in the battle royale title. Outplaying such players is extremely challenging for beginners. Hence, they must come up with a few Gloo Wall tactics to compete with the pros in the community.

3 Gloo Wall tricks that will help novices play like professional players in Free Fire MAX

1) One-shot, one Gloo-Wall technique

The one-shot, one-Gloo-Wall trick is pretty popular among Free Fire MAX players. To perform it, users have to first fire a bullet and then instantly deploy a Gloo Wall in the front. This may be a bit hard to execute in the beginning but can be mastered with adequate practice.

The main advantage of playing with this technique is that enemies will find it difficult to target the player. Consequently, players can eliminate their enemies with ease; however, gamers should focus on the timing of employing Gloo Walls in various game modes.

This specific trick is mostly practiced in custom-room matches with the unlimited Gloo-Wall settings on. On the other hand, in Clash Squad and Battle Royale ranked modes, it is not always necessary to apply this technique.

Instead of trying to get one-tap headshots all the time, players can also spray multiple bullets, and once the time to reload arrives, they can put up a Gloo Wall immediately. This is arguably the most used trick to judge a player's proficiency in Free Fire MAX.

2) Always deploy Gloo Walls in the crouch position

One of the biggest challenges that newbies face is that their Gloo Walls are not deployed where they desire them to be. Using Gloo Walls in a typical way does not see them placed accurately.

Players should place walls while sitting/crouching. This is a must-follow tip for anyone who wants to master using Gloo Walls. The walls are positioned quite nearer to the user when deployed in the crouched position. As a result, the user is almost fully covered and can save themselves from the foes' lethal attacks.

3) Adjust HUD and sensitivity settings

HUD settings are an unignorable option in Free Fire MAX. These settings directly affect mobile gamers' style of play. With these settings, FF MAX players are free to optimize various on-screen options according to their needs.

Two-finger HUD settings template (Image via MARIOS 78/YouTube)

Specifically, to deploy Gloo Walls with breakneck speed and high precision, players should focus only on the following buttons:

Fire button

Left fire button (optional)

Crouch button

Gloo Wall button

Three-finger HUD settings template (Image via Aditya Gaming FF/YouTube)

Adjusting these buttons is subjective and depends on how many fingers players use to play the game; generally, there are two-finger, three-finger, and four-finger players in the community. Keeping the aforementioned buttons in mind, each type of player can create an ideal HUD for themselves.

Four-finger HUD settings template (Image via Garena)

Mobile gamers must optimize their sensitivity settings as well to ensure their HUD works efficiently. Free Fire MAX's sensitivity settings should be managed according to the device's aptitude. All the sliders in these settings should be kept to 100 for low-end devices, whereas for mid and high-end devices, these should be critically altered.

Sensitivity settings template for mid-end devices (Image via Garena)

General sensitivity is the most significant setting for using Gloo Walls with greater movement speed and quick reflexes. Players can keep this specific setting between 70 and 80 for mid-end devices, and slightly less than 70 would be perfect for high-end devices.

Note: Free Fire MAX gamers may have their own preferences when using Gloo Walls. This article is entirely based on the author's personal opinion.

