3 best gun combinations for rank push in Free Fire MAX

Within Free Fire MAX, users' choice of weaponry could prove to be a crucial factor on the battlefield. Although all guns are strong enough to take down enemies, certain firearms give individuals a higher chance of winning duels.

As a result, gamers interested in getting better at the game and wishing to push ranks are recommended to create appropriate gun combinations to emerge triumphant and obtain the Booyah. Nevertheless, the wide variety of weapons may perplex them, leaving them to wonder which would be the best option.

Players looking for the best gun combinations are in the perfect place.

Note: The list of the best gun combinations is based on the writer's opinion, and the user's selection may differ based on their preferences.

Three most potent gun combinations in Free Fire MAX

3) SCAR + MP5

SCAR

SCAR is one of the best Assault Rifles (Image via Garena)

Damage: 55

Rate of Fire: 61

Range: 68

Reload Speed: 52

Magazine: 48

Accuracy: 50

Movement Speed: 74

Armor Penetration: 28

MP5

MP5 is a good SMG (Image via Garena)

Damage: 48

Rate of Fire: 76

Range: 27

Reload Speed: 62

Magazine: 30

Accuracy: 54

Movement Speed: 81

Armor Penetration: 0

The SCAR is one of the finest ARs in Free Fire MAX, and it is pretty balanced compared to the other firearms of its category. Users can efficiently utilize it mid-range to take down enemies and may also attach a suitable scope to compete in long-range fights.

On the other hand, the MP5 will be critical for players in close-range combats where SCAR will be ineffective. They may use it while rushing opponents in a building or when being rushed.

2) Woodpecker + M1887

Woodpecker

Woodpecker uses the AR ammo in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Damage: 85

Rate of Fire: 38

Range: 63

Reload Speed: 48

Magazine: 12

Accuracy: 69

Movement Speed: 74

Armor Penetration: 77

M1887

M1887 can deal serious damage to the opponents (Image via Garena)

Damage: 100

Rate of Fire: 40

Range: 15

Reload Speed: 55

Magazine: 2

Accuracy: 10

Movement Speed: 79

Armor Penetration: 28

The Woodpecker is one of the most impressive Marksman Rifles in the battle royale title, and it would be ideal for those who want to take out enemies in a mid-long radius. Due to its substantial damage stat, it will only take a few bullets to wipe out the foes.

The M1887 provides the most significant damage of any weapon in Free Fire MAX, and it is best used in close quarters to knock out enemies in a single shot. However, since the magazine size is just 2, missing the shots might put gamers in hot water.

1) AWM + MP40

AWM

AWM is arguably the best sniper to use in Free Fire Max (Image via Garena)

Damage: 90

Rate of Fire: 27

Range: 91

Reload Speed: 34

Magazine: 5

Accuracy: 90

Movement Speed: 65

Armor Penetration: 0

MP40

MP40 has incredible rate of fire to take down enemies quickly (Image via Garena)

Damage: 48

Rate of Fire: 83

Range: 22

Reload Speed: 48

Magazine: 20

Accuracy: 27

Movement Speed: 88

Armor Penetration: 0

The AWM is regarded as the best Sniper Rifle in Free Fire MAX and is lethal in a skilled user's hands. Those who enjoy sniping will love utilizing AWM on the battlefield since they can obtain kills swiftly.

Meanwhile, the MP40 will be a critical component of this combo because the AWM cannot be employed at close ranges, and players might get caught off guard. As a result, with this specific SMG, they will be able to fight inside buildings and at close ranges.

Disclaimer: The above stats were taken from the game's official website.

