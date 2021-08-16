3 best pets with healing abilities in Free Fire

Garena Free Fire has added several exciting aspects to the plain old shooter games genre. Players can use items like gloo walls, get weapon skins that alter the gun stats, or even obtain pets.

The latter can help them survive on the battlefield better and get that Booyah more often.

Top three pets in Free Fire that have healing attributes

3) Shiba

Shiba can mark a mushroom's location on the map (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Shiba is quite adorable and a favorite with many Free Fire players. It can smell mushrooms from miles away, via the Mushroom Sense skill, and mark them on the map. Users can then head over to the marked spot and restore some EPs with the mushroom.

For better gameplay, they can choose A124 as the character and convert that EP into HP.

2) Ottero

Ottero gives out EP after using a medkit or treatment gun (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Ottero is another powerful healing pet that restores EP whenever gamers use a medkit or the treatment gun. The Double Blubber ability restores 35% EP of the recovered HP.

As the pet's skills level up, the percentage of EP restored also increases. At the max level, Ottero gives out 65% EP for the total HP recovered.

1) Detective Panda

Detective Panda restores a little HP for each kill (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Undoubtedly, Detective Panda is the most potent healing pet that players can get. Its Panda's Blessing ability delivers 4 HP to players with every kill. As the pet levels up, it gives more HP to users. At level 3, the pet provides 10 HP for each frag.

Gamers can take Detective Panda for Clash Squad matches as well. On the battlefield, they can go on a killing spree as the pet actively restores their HP.

Apart from these pets, Spirit Fox is also a great choice. It helps players gain 4 HP while using a health pack. Even Moony can help them deal better with the damage. It provides damage reduction, which comes in handy for long-term strategies. Robo, too, is a defensive pet that boosts the HP of gloo walls.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer. Readers' views may differ.

Edited by Ravi Iyer