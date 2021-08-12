5 best Free Fire pet skins of all time

Garena Free Fire enables players to customize characters according to their tastes. This is one of the reasons why Free Fire is a casual game. Players can get themed outfits, gun skins, emotes, and even pets.

Pets are quite popular among Free Fire players, and it comes as no wonder that the game has an array of skins for them. Here are some of the best pet skins in Free Fire available now.

Top five pet skins in Garena Free Fire

1) Hipster Moony

Moony in Hipster Moony pet skin (Image via Garena Free Fire)

The Hipster Moony skin is exactly what it sounds like. Moony puts on some rad street outfits while being perched on the flying object. The highlight of the pet skin is probably the hippie cap. Moony is known for its 'Paranormal Protection' ability that reduces damage.

2) Party Waggor

Mr. Waggor in Party Waggor pet skin (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Mr. Waggor is a fun pet to have and has the 'Smooth Gloo' ability. The pet penguin gives out gloo grenades to the players when they need it. The Party Waggor skin dresses Mr. Waggor up in a vivid outfit and a brightly colored cap. Even the boots scream 'party.' Waggor has lighting wrapped around itself.

3) Evergreen Falco

Falco in Evergreen Falco pet skin (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Falco is a regal falcon known for its 'Skyline Spree' ability. With Falco, players can boost their diving speed. Falco always gets some interesting skins now and then. Currently, players can get the Evergreen Falco skin that colors Falco blue and green.

4) Captain Night Panther

Night Panther in Captain pet skin (Image via Garena Free Fire)

The Night Panther is one of the most intimidating pets in Free Fire. The panther is known for its 'Weight Lifting' ability that increases the storage of the inventory. Very often, the Night Panther gets attractive pet skins, and the Captain is one of them. The pet skin is bright red and blue with a somewhat glossy finish.

5) Golden Tale

Shiba in Golden Tales pet skin (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Shiba is a popular pet in the game known for its passive ability, 'Mushroom Sense.' Most of the outfits that the pet gets are adorable. The Golden Tale skin is brown and patchy and reminds one of Robinhood.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer.

