5 best gloo wall skins in Free Fire after OB29 Update

Garena Free Fire rolled out the OB29 update on 4 August 2021. With each update, the game introduces new items, pets, characters and events.

Free Fire is known for its cosmetic customizations. Players can get outfits for characters, parachutes, weapon skins, and gloo wall skins. Unlike gun skins, gloo wall skins do not affect your gameplay.

However, some of the wall skins are more attractive and popular among players than others.

Top five gloo wall skins after the OB29 Update in Free Fire

1) Blood Hockey

Blood Hockey, just like the name hints, is a dark red gloo wall skin. At the center of the wall, there's a skull with a helmet on. Interestingly, this skin was released as an Elite Pass pre-order. It soon became one of the most sought-after skins as many players placed a pre-order for it.

2) Plan Bermuda

Free Fire's collaboration with Money Heist resulted in some interesting items. Along with the special emotes and outfits, the Plan Bermuda gloo wall skin was launched. The gloo wall features the iconic mask and red hoodie from Money Heist on it.

3) Death Guardian

Death Guardian is quite popular among Free Fire players. The gloo wall skin has a regal appearance with a golden and silver design. The wall looks tough and has enough width to cover more than one player. As the in-game cost of the skin is higher, not many players own it.

4) Gate to Oblivion

The Gate to Oblivion has a bloody red ombre tone with a demon's face at the center. It was launched during the Shark Attack event in the game. Players who topped up for 500 diamonds got the skin for free.

5) Hayato the Guardian

Hayato the Guardian has a samurai pictured at the center against an electric blue background. The gloo wall skin was released during the Midnight Samurai Top Up Event. Owing to its catchy colors and graphics, the wall skin quickly became popular among the players.

Apart from these, Shamrock Explosion, Spikey Spine, Swordsman Legends, Cobra Strike, and Taunting Dino are some skins that deserve honorable mentions.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer. Readers' views may differ. The popularity of these skins is based on speculation and discussions in the Free Fire community.

Edited by Siddharth Satish