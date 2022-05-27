3 best ways to get free diamonds for Free Fire MAX after OB34 update

After releasing the Free Fire MAX OB34 update, Garena has added several new cosmetics and events to the battle royale game, many of which require premium currency. Since diamonds must be purchased with real money, gamers lack adequate in-game currency to make purchases in the majority of cases.

There are times when they have a great desire to obtain premium items and, as a result, seek free ways to earn diamonds. Fortunately, players may get premium in-game currency free of cost through several methods, a few of which are outlined below.

Note: This article reflects the author's opinion. Methods for acquiring free diamonds are entirely subjective. What may seem to be the best option for one individual may not be the best option for others.

Obtain diamonds after Free Fire MAX OB34 update for free

1) Redeem codes

Developers have previously provided diamonds as a reward (Image via Free Fire)

Even after the Free Fire MAX OB34 update, redeem codes remain a fantastic means to get several freebies in the battle royale title. The developers periodically distribute them via multiple channels, and the prizes may range from simple vouchers to diamonds.

Even though this method does not always guarantee the premium in-game currency, users should not disregard these codes, as they may offer numerous items that would otherwise require diamonds.

Once individuals get a hold of the Free Fire MAX redeem code, they may access the Rewards Redemption Site on any web browser and sign in to their account. Once this is successful, they may paste the redeem code in the text field and hit the confirm button. Subsequently, the rewards will be sent directly to the account.

2) Booyah!

The Booyah! event, which is now underway (Image via Garena)

While Booyah! is a video-sharing platform, especially for gaming videos, Free Fire MAX players can do much more than catch up with their favorite content creator on this application. It offers multiple exciting events with a prize pool comprising gift cards, in-game items, and diamonds.

The Sign-Up and Win event is available on the application, requiring users to sign up on Booyah! and watch the videos for 30 minutes to stand a chance of winning exciting rewards. The available items include the Inca Warrior bundle, Shadows pants, LOL emote, The Santa Militia Bundle, and Google Play Vouchers.

However, the only downside of this application is that it does not guarantee a particular item. Gamers may receive anything from the prize pool. On top of that, they must link their Free Fire MAX account to the platform to receive the rewards.

3) Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards is a great option (Image via Garena)

Google Opinion Rewards is a program utilized by gamers all around the globe to get free Google Play credits. The application has over 50 million installs and a rating of 4.5 stars based on 2.62 million ratings, demonstrating its popularity among users.

Players will not receive the credits for free and will have to set up their accounts to answer short surveys upon which they may get up to INR 32.20 in Google Play credits. They can subsequently purchase diamonds in the battle royale title directly.

Since collecting enough credits for a bigger top-up is difficult, many users can wait and pile these up to acquire diamonds through memberships and Special Airdrops. The two offer a much higher value by providing diamonds at a fraction of the total cost.

Besides the three methods, individuals may use several other applications and websites that require users to complete some tasks to get rewards. Additionally, they must not tread down the wrong tracks, such as mods and hacks, as it could lead to a permanent ban on their Free Fire MAX account.

Note: Before employing any application on the list above, users should ensure they have read the applicable terms and privacy policy.

