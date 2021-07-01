3 best ways to get Free Fire diamonds for Season 38 Elite Pass

Free Fire's Elite Pass Season 38 begins today, bringing a series of new rewards for players, such as the exclusive Royale Gunslinger Bundle and Regis Gunslinger Bundle. The rewards also include a themed backpack, grenade, and surfboard skins.

To obtain these rewards, players need to purchase the pass and complete numerous missions. The Elite Pass and the Elite Bundle costs 499 and 999 diamonds, respectively.

Here's a look at three of the best ways to acquire Free Fire diamonds for the Season 38 Elite Pass.

3 methods to get diamonds for Free Fire Season 38 Elite Pass

#1 Games Kharido

Players can follow these steps to purchase Free Fire diamonds from Games Kharido:

Step 1: Players can visit Games Kharido’s website through this link. Once they are on the website, they should select the "Free Fire" button.

Step 2: A dialog box will appear, asking players to sign in to their existing Free Fire ID via Facebook or Free Fire UID.

Top-up options on Games Kharido

Step 3: Once they log in, top-up options will appear on the screen. Players should select the preferred option and make the payment using one of the available methods.

Purchasing diamonds from Games Kharido is easy, and the website offers a much higher value in terms of additional bonuses, especially on the first purchase. Players can purchase 620 diamonds for INR 240 or a pack of 1040 diamonds, including the bonus, for INR 400.

A 10% bonus will be given to players on every other subsequent purchase.

Also read: Gaming Aura’s Free Fire ID, stats, monthly earnings, and more in June 2021

#2 In-game top-up

Players can follow these steps to purchase Free Fire diamonds in-game:

Step 1: Players should open Free Fire and click on the “Diamond” icon as shown below:

Click on the "Diamond" icon

Step 2: Various top-up options will appear on the screen. Players should select the desired option and complete the purchase using the required payment method.

The “Azure Dragon” top-up event is currently ongoing in Free Fire. Players who buy a specific number of diamonds in the event will be rewarded with a gloo wall skin and a legendary pet skin.

The exact specifics are as follows:

Pet Skin: Apocalypse Fox - Top-up 100 diamonds

Gloo Wall - Stormbringer - Top-up 500 diamonds

Also read: M8N’s Free Fire ID, stats, monthly earnings, and more in July 2021

#3 Codashop

Players can follow these steps to purchase Free Fire diamonds via Codashop:

Step 1: Players should visit the official Codashop website. They can click here to do so.

Step 2: On the website, players should click on the “Free Fire” option and enter their Player ID in the text field.

Enter the Player ID and select the recharge and payment option

Step 3: Players can then select the preferred recharge/top-up and mode of payment. Diamonds will be added to their account once the payment is made successfully.

Also read: Free Fire Season 38 Elite Pass: List of free rewards revealed

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh