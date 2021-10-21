3 common landing mistakes in Free Fire that lead to an early exit

One of the worst things that can happen to a player in Free Fire is getting eliminated during the early game. It can be incredibly frustrating to queue up, wait in the lobby, and finally land, only to get eliminated within the first few minutes.

While most seasoned and veteran players learn from their mistakes, newcomers to the game keep repeating inferior strategies. By simply carrying out some changes, players will have higher chances to survive till the endgame of the match.

3 common landing mistakes Free Fire players make which lead to early elimination

1) Landing at places with insufficient loot for the entire squad

One of the main reasons why Free Fire players get eliminated during the early game is due to loot. There are two possible scenarios here.

Players fail to loot enough and engage with other opponents. Players are solely focused on getting loot, and get easily eliminated by opponents.

In both scenarios, the most likely cause of being eliminated is due to having a bad loadout from not looting enough. Players need to prioritize looting in every Free Fire match, right from the time they land.

Simply finding a weapon, some ammunition, and medkit is not good loot, those are merely the essentials. To get a proper loadout, players need to find high-tier weapons, level three armour/backpacks, utility items, and a surfboard if possible for mobility.

2) Landing outside the safe zone and getting trapped

Early in the game, storms are not usually an issue. However, players who land at the edge of the map may find themselves left far out of the safe zone with no medkits. Things will be more difficult for players who do not have any pets.

Such moments can be frustrating for any Free Fire player, as they then have to try and run to the safe zone. Specifically, when players remain fully aware that they may not have enough HP to survive the journey.

Additionally, once players land and loot enough supplies, they need to keep moving in order to stay safe. While the constant fear of being pinned down by opponents is always present, the storm can be an equally strong enemy.

3) Following inexperienced or random teammates to weak landing spots

One of the most common reasons why Free Fire players die early in a match is due to teaming up with inexperienced or random teammates. Most of the time, random players jump individually, have no coordination, and refuse to share loot.

In battle this becomes even worse, as each player on the team is functioning on an individual level rather than playing as one cohesive unit. Some stray in a different direction and get eliminated, while others tend to retreat and abandon their fallen comrade or simply choose not to revive them.

The worst part about landing mistakes in Free Fire is that players don't even have to land in hotdrop locations to get eliminated early. They can get knocked out anywhere on the map, even locations that have few players.

Players should work on these 3 mistakes to get a higher chance of making it to the endzone and securing a Booyah!

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

