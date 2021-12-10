3 easiest ways to get free Garena Free Fire emotes in 2021

Emotes are among the most essential items in Free Fire since they allow players to express themselves in various ways, most commonly to demonstrate their dominance or ridicule their opponents. Users’ demand for emotes is insatiable, and they spend hundreds of diamonds to get the special ones.

However, not all of them possess enough diamonds to go on an emote shopping spree from events and the store. As a result, many patiently wait for alternatives to obtain them free of cost.

Note: The list given below reflects the writer’s opinion.

Best methods to get free emotes in Free Fire

3) Free diamonds

One alternative for gamers is to collect diamonds for free and then utilize them to get the desired items. However, this method requires more effort and time than the other two options on the list.

For instance, they can rely on Google Opinion Rewards and collect enough credits to make a top-up using them. However, an option would be to wait for a good Special Airdrop, offering a much better return.

2) Events

The Battle in Style emote was also available for free (Image via Free Fire)

Free Fire is filled with one or the other events most of the time. This fulfills the objective of keeping players engaged through numerous freebies, which often feature emotes as a reward.

During the Diwali celebrations earlier this year, users could get the Greetings emote as part of the playtime event. On the other hand, Battle in Style was available as part of the log-in event.

Top-up events also have several rewards. The one offered during Booyah Day Top Up (Dribble King) is one of the most exclusive in the last few months. These rewards are technically free as there is no need to utilize diamonds. Thus, users can wait for such events.

1) Redeem codes

The Chicken emote was obtainable for free recently (Image via Free Fire)

Free Fire has the functionality of utilizing redeem codes that can reward users with almost anything available inside the game. These twelve-character long codes occasionally offer emotes as rewards.

Previously, during the Grand Finals of the Free Fire India Championship 2021 Fall and Free Fire Asia Championship 2021, gamers could get the One Finger Pushup and Chicken emotes, respectively.

Also Read Article Continues below

These were not given out directly, and individuals could get one of them using the tokens received from the redemption of the code.

Edited by Ravi Iyer