5 best Free Fire emotes that were released for free in 2021

When it comes to cosmetics in Free Fire, emotes are some of the most desirable items, with players going to great lengths to obtain them. Garena releases new ones regularly to increase the number of available options.

In 2021, the developers have provided loads of free items to players through events, redeem codes, and other means. Several emotes were also made accessible to users at no cost. Here is a list of the five best ones released during the year.

Note: The article reflects the author's opinions.

Best Free Fire emotes that were given for free in 2021

5) Chicken Emote

This emote could be claimed using the token (Image via Free Fire)

The FFAC finals were held on 28 November, and the developers set several live-watching milestones. All of them were crossed, and a redeem code was given out which provided the players with a Brave Crystal token, among other rewards.

Using that token, users were able to redeem one of four rewards, the Chicken Emote being an option available to the players.

4) Shake It Up

Shake It Up Emote was the reward of this redeem code (Image via Free Fire)

In August, the Shake It Up emote was given out through a redeem code. After the 200k live-watching milestone for the FFCO finals was crossed, the FFCO8BS5JW2D code was made available.

Those who claimed it were able to acquire the Shake It Up emote and 20x Green Balloon Tokens.

3) Dribble King

The event ran during the last month (Image via Free Fire)

Dribble King takes the next spot on this list, and it was accessible to users in the Booyah Day Top Up held in November. Like all other top-up events, individuals had to purchase a particular number of diamonds to get the emote at absolutely no cost.

After the emote is used, the players make an amazing dribbling movement with a ball in their hands.

2) One-finger Push Up

Gamers had to select between one of the four items (Image via Free Fire)

The One-finger Push Up event was another emote given to players for free in the ongoing year. The FFIC (Free Fire India Championship) tournament in October provided a redemption code after the 400 thousand live watching milestone was crossed.

An FFIC Gold token was given, and the aforementioned emote was one of the items that users could claim using it.

1) FFWS 2021

After 100 minutes of playtime, the emote could be earned (Image via Free Fire)

The FFWS 2021 is the best emote that Garena has provided to the users at no cost. The legendary emote was made available through the Peak Day Play Time event, which ran on 29 May in Free Fire.

Users were required to collect 100 minutes of playtime during the duration of the event to receive it for free.

Edited by Siddharth Satish