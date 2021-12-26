3 Free Fire character abilities as good as Chrono's Time-Turner

Chrono is the only character in Free Fire to be nerfed thrice via major updates. While this decision by the developers was heavily criticized, some popular players were in support of the decision.

Since Chrono has merely been reduced to a shield with a high cooldown time, players are hunting for better substitutes. Here are a few Free Fire characters with abilities that can be used instead of 'Time Turner.'

Free Fire character abilities that can be a substitute of Chrono's Time Turner

These are the characters that can substitute Chrono in Free Fire:

1) Dasha

Dasha and her ability (Image via Free Fire)

Dasha is one of the most versatile Free Fire characters. Her passive ability, much like Chrono's, helps in reducing the damage.

Dasha's 'Partying On' reduces the damage caused due to falls by 30% and also reduces the recovery time from falls by 60%. Additionally, the ability also helps in reducing maximum recoil and recoil build-up by 6% each.

2) Steffie

Steffie and her ability (Image via Free Fire)

Steffie is an active character like Chrono, and her passive ability is called 'Graffiti’s Blessing' that helps in reducing damage as well.

Steffie is capable of creating a graffiti that can reduce explosive damage by 15% and bullet damage by 5%. The ability lasts for 5 seconds and the cooldown time remains fixed at 45 seconds.

3) Misha

Misha and her ability (Image via Free Fire)

Misha helps in reducing damage like Chrono, but the only condition is that players have to ride a vehicle. She is also harder to target while driving.

Misha’s passive ability 'Afterburner' reduces the damage taken in the vehicle by 5%. She helps players by increasing their driving speed by 5% as well.

Note: All abilities listed above are at the characters' minimum level. Moreover, the list reflects the author’s opinion and is not ranked in any order. Character selection solely depends on a gamer’s playing style.

