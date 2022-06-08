3 Free Fire MAX characters that are better than Chrono after OB34 update

The Free Fire MAX OB34 patch has significantly updated the game's characters since it includes a long list of ability adjustments and many reworks. The developers initiated these changes in an attempt to deliver a well-balanced experience pertaining to the characters' abilities.

Chrono's Time Turner ability received a buff to make it an enticing choice for gamers among all the character adjustments. This is the first time the ability has been buffed, as it has received many nerfs in the OB27, OB30, and OB31 updates.

After multiple changes, the ability is only a shadow of the original one. However, the game features several better options that users can employ besides the in-game persona of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Note: This character choice is subjective and depends on the player's preference. The list given below reflects the writer's opinion.

Free Fire MAX characters which are better than Chrono after the OB34 update

3) Dimitri

Dimitri's Healing Heartbeat was improved in Free Fire MAX OB34 update (Image via Garena)

Dimitri's ability creates an immovable 3.5m wide healing zone where allies replenish 3HP per second for the entire duration, besides having the option of self-recovery. This zone will last for 10 seconds and has a cooldown time of 85 seconds. The self-reviving option makes the character different from the other available options.

Healing Heartbeat had a new aspect added to it in the Free Fire MAX OB34 update. Players can now move around while self-recovering and will no longer lose HP during this process. This adds to the character's effectiveness as users can self-recover, and the accidental movement will not hamper this process as previously.

Users can use this character with Kapella as it will make the healing aspect even stronger and, in some situations, at par with characters like Alok. To reduce its cooldown, gamers can also use pets, including Rockie.

2) Alok

Alok is definitely the top-ranked character in the game Image via Garena)

Drop the Beat by Alok generates a 5m-long movable aura that runs for 5 seconds. All allies inside its radius receive a 10% increase in their movement speed and replenish health points at 5 HP per second. These effects do not stack, and users can use this ability once per 70 seconds.

In the OB34 update, this character's ability has been modified by introducing different cooldown times at all levels. However, due to its exceptional healing power, it remains a great ability. It is used by casual and competitive players alike as it can provide a healing effect without using medkits, besides increasing the agility to escape close situations.

In Free Fire MAX, Alok may form powerful combinations with Kapella, Hayato, and other characters. Meanwhile, pets such as Rockie and Mr. Waggor are also excellent choices.

1) K

K's ability has dual modes (Image via Garena)

Master of All is a unique active ability that boosts the maximum EP of the player by 50. It also contains two distinct modes known as Jiu-Jitsu and Psychology. The first one increases the EP conversion rate by 500% for all allies within 6 meters. The second replenishes the EP by granting 3 EP every 2.2 seconds up to a maximum of 150.

After the Free Fire MAX OB31 update, K's ability has become highly potent. Once gamers have accumulated enough EP, this ability may be used throughout the battle to get an immediate supply of HP. At the same time, Master of All is very well capable of gaining EP at a much higher pace. Coming to the Clash Squad mode, it can ideally be used by setting the mode to Jiu-jitsu and just purchasing mushrooms for the EP.

In the meantime, the overall effectiveness will improve when paired with characters like Miguel, Jota, and Luqueta, along with Ottero as a pet.

Note: The abilities of the characters in Free Fire MAX are mentioned at the lowest level. Users can further level up their characters to improve their overall efficiency.

